RTÉ announces line-up of coverage for Paralympics

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED announced its line-up of coverage for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris from 28 August-8 September.

Broadcasting live across all 12 days of the Games, RTÉ will provide 104 hours of coverage on RTÉ 2.

RTÉ Player will be offering over 500 hours of live action available to watch over four digital channels.

The action starts in Paris with the opening ceremony on Wednesday next week, with live commentary from John Kenny and former Para-swimmer James Scully.

RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player will follow the 35-strong Team Ireland, bringing viewers the latest information every morning with live feeds during Paris Paralympics 2024: Matin.

Daráine Mulvihill will present live from Paris in the afternoon for Paris Paralympics 2024: Apres-midi.

Evanne Ní Chuilinn will share evening highlights and analysis from Dublin with Paris Paralympics 2024: Soir.

Group head of RTÉ Sport Declan McBennett said: “The Paralympics is the fourth key pillar of our coverage across the summer of sport on RTÉ, following on from the Euros, the GAA Championship and the Olympics.”

RTÉ’s rotating panellists for the Games will include sports journalist Joanne O’Riordan and Paralympians Michael McKillop, Jason Smyth, Niamh McCarthy and James Scully.