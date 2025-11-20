Pat Bennett - father of Waterford stars - set to take charge of Carlow hurlers

CARLOW GAA HAVE announced that Pat Bennett is set to be ratified as manager of their senior hurling team for 2026.

Bennett is due to fill the vacancy left by Tom Mullally, after his decision to step down was confirmed last Friday.

Advertisement

The former Waterford hurler has been involved in several senior inter-county backroom teams, including that of his native Déise, Wexford, Kerry and Antrim. He worked alongside Davy Fitzgerald in Antrim most recently.

Father of Waterford players Stephen, Shane and Kieran, Bennett also led Wexford club St Aidan’s Ferns to their first-ever senior county championship title in 2022.

🇲🇱Carlow GAA wish to announce the appointment, subject to ratification, of Pat Bennett as our Senior Hurling Team Manager for 2026



The former Waterford county hurler has vast experience having been part of the Senior Management Teams with Wexford, Waterford, Kerry & Antrim.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/fCwZNuOzsV — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) November 19, 2025

“Carlow GAA wish to announce the appointment, subject to ratification, of Pat Bennett as our Senior Hurling Team Manager for 2026,” Carlow GAA wrote on social media.

The Barrowsiders detailed Bennett’s “vast experience,” as Carlow GAA chairperson Jim Bolger wished him, his management team and players well.

They open their 2026 season with a Walsh Cup opener at home to Dublin on 4 January, before competing in Division 1B of the National League and the Joe McDonagh Cup in championship. They won the latter competition under Mullally in 2023.