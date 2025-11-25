Patrick Horgan joins Cork U20 hurling setup as selector

RECENTLY-RETIRED CORK hurler Patrick Horgan has joined the county’s U20 setup as a selector for the 2026 season.

Manager Noel Furlong adds Horgan to his backroom team: the Rebels legend replaces outgoing selector Vincent Hurley.

Cork GAA announced the news this morning, with minor football manager Keith Ricken also enlisting Vincent Cronin as a selector.

Horgan retired from inter-county hurling in September, aged 37.

The Glen Rovers forward bowed out with four All-Star awards (2013, 2017, 2018, 2019) and four Munster senior medals (2014, 2017, 2018, 2025), having made his senior championship debut in June 2008.

Hurling’s all-time top-scorer in both championship and league, he made his last inter-county appearance in July’s All-Ireland final defeat to Tipperary.

Horgan now takes his first steps into inter-county coaching and management. He joins Dónal Óg Cusack (coach), Tadhg Óg Murphy and Sean Guiheen (selectors) in Furlong’s U20 hurling setup.