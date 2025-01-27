Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are on the cusp of NFL immortality

SOMETIMES, WE CAN use the term ‘historic’ far too loosely.

In the case of the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s the right term to use.

On Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes and the AFC Champions took another step on their path to immortality in the sport, reaching Super Bowl LIX.

They now stand on the cusp of an unprecedented three-peat, something that has never been achieved before.

One of the more intriguing points about the success that the Kansas City Chiefs have had is the journey that their younger players have been on. From their 2022 draft class, eight players are still with the team in 2024. These include first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, seventh-rounder Isiah Pacheco and Jaylen Watson.

These eight players have not tasted anything bar success in this league.

They have not lost a playoff game.

They have won a Super Bowl in their first two seasons in the league.

Chiefs Defensive End George Karlaftis has made the Super Bowl in each of the three seasons he has played in the NFL.



He has yet to suffer defeat in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/T5QUm8eyCJ — Michael McQuaid (@Michael_NFL) January 27, 2025

For this cohort, the only thing that they are used to is success – and they will have another chance to show this in just under two weeks when the Super Bowl rolls into New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes’ legacy

Tom Brady is considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, without a shadow of a doubt.

His seven Super Bowl titles have stood the test of time – but the reality is, no team, including the New England Patriots, have won the Super Bowl three times in a row.

Patrick Mahomes now has an opportunity to cement not only his legacy in the game with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but he also is challenging the legacy of Brady.

Mahomes is only 29 years of age – that’s the scary thing. In two weeks’ time, he could potentially be a four-time Super Bowl champion, with four wins in five years.

Mahomes, left, and Kelce have been central to the Chiefs' success. AP Photo / Reed Hoffmann/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Reed Hoffmann/Alamy Stock Photo / Reed Hoffmann/Alamy Stock Photo

One thing that Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots did so well was reinvent their team over a generation. It will be intriguing to see how the Chiefs do this when the time does come for players such as Travis Kelce; their star tight end is now 35 years of age, and one could argue that he may consider his future if the Chiefs make history by winning it all in New Orleans.

The reality is that the Chiefs are winning at an amazing level and without a shadow of doubt, this is a golden era for the franchise. The question is: how long can they sustain this success?

With Andy Reid at the helm, buoyed by the opportunity of facing his former side again in the biggest game, one can only imagine how long they can keep this going.

Philly Philly

The Chiefs will meet NFC Champions the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. For the Eagles, there is a real rejuvenation in their team from when they last faced Mahomes and co in Super Bowl LVII.

Enter Saquon Barkley.

Saquon Barkley is lighting up the postseason. AP Photo / Matt Slocum/Alamy Stock Photo AP Photo / Matt Slocum/Alamy Stock Photo / Matt Slocum/Alamy Stock Photo

The former New York Giants running back has been exceptional in the playoffs this season – he has had 66 carries for 442 rushing yards, with 317 yards after contact. From that, he has scored five rushing touchdowns.

That’s ridiculous.

Now, the Eagles will go up against a Chiefs run defence that started the season so well, but really went down a gear in recent weeks. Couple up the hybrid pass/run game from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and we could be in for a shootout, if the weekend just past is anything to go by.

What sets Barkley apart is his explosiveness, and we saw on Sunday just how good he can be on the ground:

What’s even better?

It’s his birthday on Super Bowl Sunday.

Don’t forget…

Spare a thought for the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders.

Yes, the Bills had some questionable decisions go against them on Sunday night. It is hard to argue otherwise.

The reality is when push came to shove, the Chiefs made the most of the moments that they had, with Mahomes excelling.

Josh Allen will replay that 4th and 5 call in his head for the remainder of this off-season. As good as the Bills were, with some critical decisions which came up on the night, they could not get over the line.

You have to feel for Allen – eventually, his time will surely come – but it won’t be this year.

Josh Allen and the Bills came up short again. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Commanders entered Philadelphia brimming with confidence after defeating the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. It simply wasn’t to be, with the biggest issue for Jayden Daniels being turnovers: they had three on Sunday, after having none in the playoffs up until this point.

That being said, the Commanders have had a season to remember – and you can bet that going into 2025, they will regroup and look to add additional pieces to the puzzle as they look to take one step further in their quest for a first Lombardi Trophy since 1991.

The future is bright in Washington.

Michael McQuaid is the founder of Pro Football Ireland