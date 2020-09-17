Patrick Reed bounces in a hole in one at the US Open

PATRICK REED, THE 2018 Masters champion, aced the 165-yard par-3 seventh hole at Winged Foot in the opening round of the 120th US Open golf tournament.

The 30-year-old American opened with four pars at the famed course in suburban Mamaroneck, then stumbled with a double bogey at the par-4 fifth.

Reed missed the fairway, needed four to reach the green and missed a five-foot bogey putt at the fifth, but responded with a birdie at the par-4 sixth to stand 1-over.

That set the stage for his hole-in-one off the seventh tee, which put Reed on 1-under for the tournament, two off the early lead held by US amateur Davis Thompson.

Reed’s best US Open showing in six prior starts was fourth in 2018 in the first major start after his Masters triumph.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

© – AFP 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!