Paudie Clifford expects to have new club boss "in place for next Tuesday"

KERRY ATTACKER PAUDIE Clifford expects to be playing under a new club manager at Fossa next week following the surprise departure of Jerome Stack.

The experienced boss stepped down last weekend, just four weeks after guiding the Killarney club to their first Kerry IFC title.

The breakthrough win followed final defeats in 2023 and 2025 and augmented Stack’s reputation after previous success with various club teams in a number of counties.

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Stack, who was also involved with the Kerry senior ladies team this year, was expected to guide the club through a maiden Munster IFC campaign with a scheduled 22 November tie against Clare or Waterford opposition.

But news of the Listowel man’s departure from the Fossa role broke last weekend with speculation that he was frustrated about training arrangements for a cohort of players who are also involved with county SFC side East Kerry.

Clifford, and sibling David, are key East Kerry players though Paudie declined to go into the specifics of Stack’s resignation when speaking at the launch of the club championships.

“I think the club are working away in the background,” said Clifford of the managerial situation.

“We have a good few weeks before the Munster semi-final. We’re just leaving that to the lads and they’ll come to whatever decision and I think they’ll have something in place for next Tuesday. We’re just training hard ourselves this week so it’ll be resolved.”

Two-time All-Ireland winner Clifford, nominated again for an All-Star award along with Footballer of the Year nominee David, said the club has tried to keep things running smoothly.

“We found out over the weekend,” he said. “We just trained away this week and made sure we kept up our sharpness and fitness.”

Asked if the players received an explanation for Stack’s sudden departure, Clifford shrugged.

“I’m not really sure on that one, I think, as I said, I’ll have to wait for the club to come to their decisions over the next few days before commenting. I know there’s things going on in the background, so we’ll just let them at that.”