Knee surgery likely to rule Mannion out of Kilmacud's All-Ireland campaign

PAUL MANNION IS unlikely to feature in the remainder of Kilmacud Crokes’ All-Ireland club football campaign after undergoing knee surgery on Friday.

Kilmacud lifted the Leinster title after beating Naas in Croke Park, doing so without the services of the former Dublin star.

Mannion suffered a knee injury in the provincial semi-final win over Portarlington last month, but indicated earlier this week he was confident of lining out in the provincial decider against Naas.

However, Mannion’s bid to recover in time proved unsuccessful so he decided to go under the knife to repair the damage.

“We gave him every opportunity to try and get there,” said Kilmacud boss Robbie Brennan after the seven-point defeat of Naas.

“Paul wanted to do that himself but just ran out of time unfortunately so he just didn’t make it.

“He was trying, to be fair to him, God he’s some man, he was trying every little bit he could,” he continued.

“Whether it was strapping and looking at injections and everything else but it just wasn’t going to happen so he went in. They decided no, he’d need to get a little minor op done on it so he’s managed to get that done and out of the way now.”

Brennan was unsure how long exactly Mannion would be ruled out for.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” he said. “He only had it done yesterday so I don’t know. We just have to wait and see what the timescale is.”

With the All-Ireland semi-final against the Connacht champions looming in three weeks and a potential final on 12/13 February, the chances of Mannion appearing in either game are doubtful.

A six-time All-Ireland winner with Dublin, the 28-year-old has already confirmed he won’t be part of Dessie Farrell’s set-up in 2022.

