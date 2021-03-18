BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 18 March 2021
Advertisement

England wary of O'Connell influence ahead of lineout battle with Ireland

Ireland have made 14 lineout steals so far in this championship.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 18 Mar 2021, 8:40 AM
1 hour ago 1,840 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5384198
Maro Itoje and Paul O'Connell.
Maro Itoje and Paul O'Connell.
Maro Itoje and Paul O'Connell.

WE THOUGHT IT might take a question from one of the three Irish journalists on the England media calls to bring the conversation around to Paul O’Connell but his name popped up without prompt.

Second row Johnny Hill mentioned him within two sentences of a question about the injured James Ryan, while England forward coach Matt Proudfoot was highlighting the “added value” of O’Connell’s “leadership and coaching” within three.

O’Connell played against England 13 times in his career, winning eight times, and you just know the Limerick man will be loving the challenge of coaching against them this week.

The former Munster second row has had an instant impact on Ireland after joining as forwards coach ahead of the Six Nations, with his influence nowhere more obvious than at the defensive lineout.

Ireland have made 14 lineout steals so far in this championship, with next best Wales all the way back on seven. 

England have the highest lineout success rate on their own throw at 92.7% and have lost the fewest lineouts with only three.

The best lineout defence in the championship against the best lineout? Bring it on.

“I think you’ve got to earn your right to win the ball elsewhere,” said Proudfoot when asked about Ireland’s aggressive lineout defence at the front in particular.

“They will pressurise us, they will look at what we have done before, they will look at where our strengths are and look to pressurise our strengths and where we want to go.

“I think they will bring in Peter O’Mahony who is also extremely intelligent in that area. He does really, really well for Munster and has done in that area for Ireland in the past at contesting. I think they will have a new strategic plan put in place for us and we need to be smart enough to adapt to that.”

englands-forwards-coach-matt-proudfoot Matt Proudfoot joined England from the Springboks. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Exeter lock Hill, meanwhile, has been impressed having done his lineout analysis of Ireland ahead of Saturday.

“Having looked closely the last few days, they’ve had a really good performance defensively,” said Hill.

“I think Paul O’Connell has added a lot to them with his coaching, they’ve made lots of good steps forward, they’re getting a lot of guys in the air defensively.

“When they’re winning the ball, they’re taking good options and their maul is pretty effective as well. Peter O’Mahony will probably come back in and Tadhg Beirne will go into the [second] row alongside Iain Henderson. They’re a very good partnership I’d say.

“It’s our toughest challenge this weekend, set-piece-wise in the lineout, so it’s something we’ve spent a bit of time on and we’re looking forward to.”

Proudfoot, who joined England after helping the Springboks to World Cup success in 2019, knows all about the importance of a high-quality set-piece at the top level of the game.

His view of Ireland’s improvement is that O’Connell’s passion for this area is the most important factor.

“I think every coach has his own specific DNA that he drives,” said Proudfoot. “I’ve not seen a big change, just bigger ownership by the players. You can see it in the execution of the lineout, so there has obviously been a lot of small talk, work on decision-making and execution.

“That is obviously Paul’s passion and that will flow into the players and the players will start taking ownership and driving it. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The three sides of the lineout – the maul, the lineout, and the contesting – you can see the improvement in all three areas, there has just been incredible growth in what they are doing.

maro-itoje England's lineout has been strong. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“You see the way they shut down Scotland at the weekend. Paul would have picked that up off the back of what Simon Easterby [who is now Ireland's defence coach] did.

“That is how you hope your coaching team grows and what you bring in doesn’t have to start all over again. It just adds continuity and you build on it and add value. I think that is what Paul has done.” 

England do have their own major lineout strengths, of course, with Hill and Maro Itjoe capable of wreaking havoc.

Saracens lock Itoje, who had been lacking in match sharpness earlier in this championship, was superb in last weekend’s win over France.

“He had his best game last weekend, in my opinion,” said Hill. “He was very prominent. He’s a guy that is very experienced and he knows how to get himself right.

“I don’t know exactly what he did in between matches but he obviously got himself in good shape for the French game.

“I’m working with him, learning a lot from him each day and he’s a player I’ve always looked up to. I’m always taking bits from his game and I’d like to think I’m helping him along as well.”

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie