Former England prop Paul Rendall dies having battled motor neurone disease

FORMER ENGLAND PROP Paul Rendall has died aged 69, it was announced Tuesday. He had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

Rendall won 28 caps in a Test career lasting from 1984 to 1991, playing at two World Cups.

Known as “The Judge” because of his role as fines master when on tour, Rendall came to international rugby union relatively late, making his debut against Wales as a 30-year-old.

He played in a formidable front row featuring Brian Moore and Jeff Probyn before the emergence of Jason Leonard cut short his Test career.

England Rugby tweeted that Rendall was a “much-loved team-mate and fan favourite.”

An England legend in every sense



RIP Paul 'the Judge' Rendall — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) June 13, 2023

“We lost Paul Rendall ‘The Judge’ today,” said Will Carling, his last England captain, on Twitter.

“The man quietly taught a young captain the importance of enjoying life! He was a master. He was also genuine, kind, loyal and tough. A lovely man.”

Wasps stalwart Rendall was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease last year.

Scotland lock Doddie Weir and South African Rugby World Cup-winner Joost van der Westhuizen also died after suffering from MND.

Multiple studies have shown a link between brain injuries and an increased risk of developing neurodegenerative disease, and that ex-professional athletes are at an increased risk of developing such conditions.

A group of former rugby players has decided to sue various governing bodies for allegedly failing to protect them from permanent injury.

