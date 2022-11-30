Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

'There is no emergency' - Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health

The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer.

58 minutes ago 660 Views 0 Comments
Pele, pictured in 2019.
Pele, pictured in 2019.
Image: Imago/PA Images

PELE’S DAUGHTER HAS moved to allay fears over her father’s health after he was taken into hospital in Brazil.

The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer, undergoing surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021, and he has required regular ongoing medical treatment.

Following reports Pele, considered football’s first world superstar, had been taken back into hospital with concerns for his health, his daughter Kely Nascimento posted an update on social media stating there was no “new dire prediction”.

Kely Nascimento said on Instagram on Wednesday: “Lots of alarm in the media today concerning my Dad’s health.

“He is in the hospital regulating medication. Some of my siblings are visiting Brazil. There is no emergency or new dire prediction.

“I will be there for New Year’s and promise to post some pictures. Really and truly, we appreciate the concern and love!!”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Pele had burst on to the global scene as a 17-year-old at the 1958 World Cup, helping Brazil to the first of their record five successes.

Injury affected Pele’s contribution to the 1962 and 1966 finals, but he returned to lead Brazil to a third triumph, this time in Mexico in 1970 as part of what is widely regarded as the greatest international team of all time.

Officially, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 games during a glittering career from 1957 to 1977, although club Santos claim his tally was closer to 1,000.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie