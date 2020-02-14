This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I have my good and bad days. This is normal for people my age' - Pele

Three-time World Cup winner Pele – who turns 80 in October – rejected claims over his health on Thursday.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Feb 2020, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 530 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5007132
Brazil great Pele
Brazil great Pele
Brazil great Pele

BRAZIL GREAT PELE  allayed concerns over his health and welfare, insisting “I’m fine”.

Pele’s son Edinho said his iconic father felt “depressed” and was reluctant to leave the house due to problems with his hip.

However, three-time World Cup winner Pele – who turns 80 in October – rejected those health claims on Thursday.

“Thank you for your prayers and concerns,” Pele said in a statement released. “I’m fine. I’m turning 80 this year. I have my good and bad days. This is normal for people my age.

“I’m not afraid, I’m determined and I’m confident in what I do. Last week, I had the honour of meeting the CBF [Brazilian Football Confederation] president in the studio I was shooting my documentary in. I had two photo sessions last month for campaigns that use my image and testimony.

“I have several upcoming events scheduled. I do not avoid meeting commitments from my always busy schedule. I continue to accept my physical limitations in the best possible way, but I intend to keep the ball rolling. God bless you all.”

In an interview published by GloboEsporte.com on Monday, Edinho said: “He’s very fragile in relation to mobility. He had a hip replacement and didn’t have ideal or adequate rehabilitation.

“He has this mobility problem and that has set off a kind of depression. Imagine, he’s the King, he was always such an imposing figure and today he can’t walk properly.”

Edinho added: “He’s embarrassed, he doesn’t want to go out, be seen, or do practically anything that involves leaving the house. He is very shy, reclusive.”

Pele spent 18 years at Santos, making 1,281 appearances and scoring 1,091 goals – though not all of those came in official matches.

He remains Brazil’s leading goalscorer with 77 and is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie