PETER WRIGHT IS back in the PDC World Darts Championship final.

‘Snakebite’ defeated Gerwyn Price 6-3 at Alexandra Palace tonight.

The Welshman was fancied to make the championship decider but never really got going.

There was seemingly some tension between the players and no handshake at the end.

"Are they going to move on from that? I have no idea."



Did Gerwyn Price cross the line after the second set?



Michael van Gerwen and Nathan Aspinall are currently playing out the second semi-final.

More to follow