Fellow professionals select Randolph as Championship's top goalkeeper

MIDDLESBROUGH GOALKEEPER DARREN Randolph is the sole Irish representative in the PFA’s Championship Team of the Year.

Randolph, who was already named in the EFL selection for England’s second tier, has now also been recognised for his performances this season by his fellow professionals.

The 31-year-old has played in every minute of this Championship campaign for a Middlesbrough side who — along with Sheffield United — boast the division’s meanest defence.

As well as keeping 19 clean sheets in 44 league appearances for his club, Randolph has conceded just once in his last six outings for the Republic of Ireland.

With two games left to play, Middlesbrough are currently one place outside the play-off spots in the Championship. Only goal difference separates them from sixth-placed Derby County, although the Rams can pull clear with a positive result from their game in hand.

PFA Championship Team of the Year: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Max Aarons (Norwich City), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Pablo Hernandez (Leeds United), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Tammy Abraham (Aston Villa), Teemu Pukki (Norwich City).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: