This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Phil Neville admires US star Rapinoe despite breaking his Apple Watch

The England boss has been a fan ever since Rapinoe caught him with her studs and did not apologise.

By The42 Team Monday 1 Jul 2019, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,177 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4704415
Neville with Rapinoe during a SheBelieves clash between England the USA.
Image: Joe Petro
Neville with Rapinoe during a SheBelieves clash between England the USA.
Neville with Rapinoe during a SheBelieves clash between England the USA.
Image: Joe Petro

UNITED STATES WOMEN’S National Team star Megan Rapinoe is ‘a winner’ who deserves admiration for her actions on and off the field, according to England manager Phil Neville. 

Rapinoe will be instrumental in the defending champions’ bid to return to the Women’s World Cup final having scored braces in both the last 16 and quarter-finals to book US a last-four clash with Neville’s Lionesses.

The 33-year-old was on target when England drew 2-2 with USA at the SheBelieves Cup in March, though Neville became a fan of Rapinoe at the previous year’s edition of that tournament.

“Megan is someone from day one that I really admired,” Neville said at a press conference to preview Tuesday’s semi-final.

“I remember in my first SheBelieves, there was a ball bounced on the touchline and I went to catch the ball and her studs came right through my Apple Watch. She’s not paid me back yet!

“What I liked about it, she didn’t say sorry, she just got on with it, she’s a winner. I like the individuality, both on and off the field. I think she’s a world-class footballer.”

Rapinoe has become the most talked about player at the tournament after grabbing Donald Trump’s attention by declaring she was ‘not going to the f*****g White House’ if USA retained their title, a comment which led to the nation’s president saying she should ‘WIN first before she TALKS’ on Twitter.

The USA forward has previously knelt during the American national anthem in a protest over inequality and now does not sing the words.

France v USA - FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 - Quarter Final - Parc des Princes Rapinoe scored twice against France to book the USA's semi-final spot. Source: EMPICS Sport

Neville admitted mixing politics and sport made him feel uncomfortable but added he respected Rapinoe for using her platform to highlight issues.

“I admire Megan Rapinoe for standing up in what she believes in terms of a lot of things – the fight for equality, diversity, inclusion, that she fights a lot about and campaigns a lot about,” said the former Manchester United defender.

“Me, personally, I would never get involved in any political issues. I’m a football manager, I don’t know anything about politics. I don’t like it when politicians get involved in football.

“Sometimes it’s just, ‘stay in your lane’ from my point of view, but if you’ve got views, values and you want to air them and you have a platform, I admire people who will stick their head above the parapet.

“We as footballers and managers have a platform to influence, to show kids around the world that being a footballer and influencing people and doing the right things is the right thing to do.

“What my players have done in this tournament, they’ve had visibility around the world. What they’ve found is millions of people – boys, girls, men, women, any religion, skin colour – have probably fallen in love with a group of 23 players that love playing for their country.

“I think that’s more powerful than any press conference or words you can use.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie