Cape Verde become story of World Cup but Pico Lopes wants more - 'We have to make the most of it now'

PICO LOPES WORKED his way through the interview zone where the world’s media were waiting to hear more about his incredible story.

Journalists scrambled to get their phones in front of him and the right shot with their cameras.

Cape Verde have become the story of this World Cup.

A thrilling 2-2 draw with Uruguay was an enthralling follow up to the historic 0-0 stalemate with European champions Spain.

Pico said in Atlanta that he felt rusty and that there was more to come from this team.

Oh, he wasn’t kidding.

Cape Verde were exhilarating. Kevin Pina scored their first World Cup goal with a sensational 35-yard free kick. “He told me to stay back because he’s not going to be crossing. I was making my way into the box. When he said he was shooting, I was just like, ‘no, it’s a good decision’,” Pico said.

Their first World Cup equaliser came from substitute Helio Varela just moments after his introduction, a contribution hailed by Pico who also admitted they could have easily won it at the end themselves.

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He spoke mostly in English but, when one journalist inquired about asking a question in Spanish, the Dubliner obliged. He’s used to dealing with curveballs by now.

He was asked if it was a dream to play at a World Cup. “Yes, it’s a big dream. For me, since I was a kid, I played on the streets, and now we’re in the World Cup. I continue to believe,” Pico said in Spanish.

The reporter then asked which player in the tournament impressed him the most. Pico’s delivery was sharp. “Vozhina!”

The reporter laughed and got his soundbite.

Roberto 'Pico' Lopes (left) embraces Vozinha at full time. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A League of Ireland stalwart at the very heart of this tale of World Cup romance is a beautiful thing. On the occasion of his first Father’s Day – he’s already missed his first wedding anniversary and celebrated turning 34 away from family – Pico was able to savour the moment with Diego in the stands alongside his wife, Leah.

“We were wishing each other a happy Father’s Day. My brother, my dad, my wife wished me as well. They just said, ‘look, the best present would be a result’. I think we got that. So yeah, I’ll be FaceTiming my son. He’s probably asleep now, but I’ll FaceTime my wife now and that means a lot.

“Afterwards, being able to share this moment. I don’t think Diego fell asleep! I saw him awake at the start of the game. I saw him awake at the end of the game. So hopefully he was a bit more impressed with our performance. These are the memories you make. The people that you love the most and care the most, to be here with you, it’s amazing.

“It means a lot. I’d say your nearest and dearest being here to share these memories, that’s what it’s all about. Football is all about sacrifices. There’s not always highs. That’s the reality of it. There are a lot of lows and these are the people you fall back on when things aren’t going your way.

“What they’ve done for me in terms of sacrifice, giving me everything to go on and play at this level, it’s brilliant. To go out there and perform and give them something to shout about for 90 minutes means the most.”

His mother, Judie, and father, Carlos, were also in attendance.”My dad will definitely have a nightcap! My mam will probably stick to a cup of tea,” he said.

While one brother, Jacques, had to return to Dublin, his other sibling, Cristover, was able to make it back to Miami after previously flying home from Atlanta.

“He cashed in a Father’s Day gift,” Pico said.

Now the biggest prize of all is on the line against Saudi Arabia in the final group game in Houston this Friday. If Spain beat Uruguay and Cape Verde get at least a draw that will be enough for second place. A draw will almost certainly see them progress to the round of 32 in at least third place, too.

Regardless of the permutations, the simple fact is that Cape Verde can decide their own fate.

“That was our goal to try and get out of the group. We’re two games in. Probably played some of the best teams in the world. But it’s in our hands. And that’s the pleasing thing.

“We want to show we can compete. Look, we defended really well. We’re organised. We’re compact. But we have quality in this team. I think the changes the coach (Bubista) made, they showed that the way they’re here as well. They had to take the ball under pressure. And the lads that came on again made huge impacts.

Pico tackles Maxi Araujo. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“We want to attack every game. Sometimes you have to take your medicine like you do against Spain. And look, there’s probably hopefully more opportunities to show that again.

“It’s in our hands, as I say, we have to respect Saudi. They’re a really difficult team. They’re here at the World Cup as well. First we have to rest, recover, get our bodies ready for what will be another difficult game. They still have an opportunity as well. So it’s everything to play for, for both teams.

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“I think we probably have to risk it a little bit. It’s two teams with the chance of qualifying for the next round. We have to go there, attack it from the start, like we tried to do today as well. But you have to sort of respect the games ahead of you as well.

“We’ve given ourselves a great opportunity. We have to make the most of it now.”

As he fielded questions from journalists from different parts of the world eager to learn more, the current chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association of Ireland took the opportunity to highlight talent throughout the League of Ireland, as well as stating part of his recovery will be finding a stream to watch his club, Shamrock Rovers, face Derry City in the Premier Division on Monday night.

“Virgin’s been great too,” he said. “I played my whole entire career in the League of Ireland. It’s probably a league that was looked down on for a lot of the time.

“But it just goes to show there’s quality there. There’s a lot of great young players, a lot of great older players who come to the forefront.

“So hopefully it can just show the way that it doesn’t matter where you’re playing in the world. If you’re good enough, you can play international football. Our league can produce players that play for Ireland as well.

“I think the last camp has shown that. We had a few players like Matt Healy, Ed McGinty, Dawson Devoy, Adam Brennan, Kian Leavy. A few of them made debuts for our international team. If I’m one part of that story, that’s great, but it has to be future generations now who can play for international football.”

The here and now is about Pico Lopes and Cape Verde, and a World Cup that has the kind of story to make everyone believe.