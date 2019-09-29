It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Brian Fenton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup at Dublin’s homecoming celebration

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Contrasting emotions: Japan celebrate their huge Rugby World Cup win over Ireland

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Life’s a blur: Donegal’s Mark English competes in the 800m heat at the World Championships in Doha

Source: Petr David Josek

Dundalk’s late hero Michael Duffy celebrates sealing his side’s FAI Cup final spot

Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Clean lifting! No bother to Tadhg Furlong, anyway

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland’s Brendan Boyce celebrates finishing the Men’s 50K Race Walk in 6th place at the World Championships

Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The teams huddle ahead of Friday night’s Dublin derby, which Shamrock Rovers won and subsequently progressed to the FAI Cup final

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jonny Cooper and Dean Rock after Cooper’s Na Fianna beat Ballymun Kickhams under Friday Night Lights

Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Matthew Fitzpatrick and his caddie walk across onto the fourth green during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw clears 4.80m during the Women’s Pole Vault Final at the IAAF World Championships

Source: Martin Rickett