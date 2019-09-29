It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Brian Fenton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup at Dublin’s homecoming celebration
Contrasting emotions: Japan celebrate their huge Rugby World Cup win over Ireland
Life’s a blur: Donegal’s Mark English competes in the 800m heat at the World Championships in Doha
Dundalk’s late hero Michael Duffy celebrates sealing his side’s FAI Cup final spot
Clean lifting! No bother to Tadhg Furlong, anyway
Ireland’s Brendan Boyce celebrates finishing the Men’s 50K Race Walk in 6th place at the World Championships
The teams huddle ahead of Friday night’s Dublin derby, which Shamrock Rovers won and subsequently progressed to the FAI Cup final
Jonny Cooper and Dean Rock after Cooper’s Na Fianna beat Ballymun Kickhams under Friday Night Lights
Matthew Fitzpatrick and his caddie walk across onto the fourth green during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw clears 4.80m during the Women’s Pole Vault Final at the IAAF World Championships
