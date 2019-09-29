This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

All the action from a different angle.

By The42 Team Sunday 29 Sep 2019, 8:33 PM
Brian Fenton lifts the Sam Maguire Cup at Dublin’s homecoming celebration

brian-fenton-with-the-sam-maguire Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Contrasting emotions: Japan celebrate their huge Rugby World Cup win over Ireland

japan-celebrate-at-the-final-whistle Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Life’s a blur: Donegal’s Mark English competes in the 800m heat at the World Championships in Doha

qatar-athletics-worlds Source: Petr David Josek

Dundalk’s late hero Michael Duffy celebrates sealing his side’s FAI Cup final spot

michael-duffy-celebrates-scoring-the-winning-goal Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Clean lifting! No bother to Tadhg Furlong, anyway

tadhg-furlong-and-peter-omahony Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Ireland’s Brendan Boyce celebrates finishing the Men’s 50K Race Walk in 6th place at the World Championships 

brendan-boyce-celebrates Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

The teams huddle ahead of Friday night’s Dublin derby, which Shamrock Rovers won and subsequently progressed to the FAI Cup final 

the-two-teams-huddle Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Jonny Cooper and Dean Rock after Cooper’s Na Fianna beat Ballymun Kickhams under Friday Night Lights

dean-rock-shakes-hands-with-jonny-cooper-after-the-game Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Matthew Fitzpatrick and his caddie walk across onto the fourth green during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

alfred-dunhill-links-championship-day-two-kingsbarns-golf-links Source: PA Wire/PA Images

Great Britain’s Holly Bradshaw clears 4.80m during the Women’s Pole Vault Final at the IAAF World Championships

iaaf-world-athletics-championships-2019-day-three-khalifa-international-stadium Source: Martin Rickett

