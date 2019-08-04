This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

Some of the defining moments from the last week of sporting action.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 8:30 PM
1. Robbie Power celebrates victory at the Galway races

Robbie Power celebrates winning with the trophy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

2. Middle East GAA celebrate winning the Irish Born Men’s Football Final

Middle East GAA celebrate winning Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

3. Joe McSweeney with his family after the Dublin City Liffey Swim

Joe McSweeney with family after the race Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

4. Adam O’Sullivan and the Kerry team celebrate after their All-Ireland U20 hurling B final win

Adam O'Sullivan and team celebrate after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

5. Fionn McDonagh with fans after Mayo dumped Donegal out of the race for Sam

Fionn McDonagh with fans after the game Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

6. Cork players and substitutes wait for the final whistle during the dying seconds of the All-Ireland U20 football final  

Cork players and substitutes wait for the final whistle during the dying seconds of the game Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

7. Diarmuid Connolly after being black carded near the end of Dublin’s Super 8s win against Tyrone

Diarmuid Connolly after being black carded Diarmuid Connolly after being black carded in yesterday's game. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

8. Japan’s Hinako Shibuno celebrates winning the match with a birdie on the 18th during day four of the AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club

AIG Women's British Open - Day Four - Woburn Golf Club Source: Steven Paston

9. Manchester City players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Community Shield

Manchester City v Liverpool - Community Shield - Wembley Stadium Source: Adam Davy

10. Mick Schumacher, son of legendary driver Michael, of Prema Racing celebrates after winning the sprint race at the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship event at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary

FIA Formula 2 Championship - Hungary Source: James Gasperotti

