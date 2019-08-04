It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite images from the sporting week

1. Robbie Power celebrates victory at the Galway races
2. Middle East GAA celebrate winning the Irish Born Men’s Football Final
3. Joe McSweeney with his family after the Dublin City Liffey Swim
4. Adam O’Sullivan and the Kerry team celebrate after their All-Ireland U20 hurling B final win
5. Fionn McDonagh with fans after Mayo dumped Donegal out of the race for Sam
6. Cork players and substitutes wait for the final whistle during the dying seconds of the All-Ireland U20 football final
7. Diarmuid Connolly after being black carded near the end of Dublin’s Super 8s win against Tyrone
8. Japan’s Hinako Shibuno celebrates winning the match with a birdie on the 18th during day four of the AIG Women’s British Open at Woburn Golf Club
9. Manchester City players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the Community Shield
10. Mick Schumacher, son of legendary driver Michael, of Prema Racing celebrates after winning the sprint race at the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship event at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary
