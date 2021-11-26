Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

Pochettino 'never asked to leave' PSG, says sporting director Leonardo

Leonardo added a reported meeting with Zinedine Zidane was ‘ridiculous.’

By AFP Friday 26 Nov 2021, 1:19 PM
48 minutes ago 927 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5612997
Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Michel Euler
Mauricio Pochettino.
Mauricio Pochettino.
Image: Michel Euler

MAURICIO POCHETTINO HAS “never asked to leave” Paris Saint-Germain despite speculation linking the coach with Manchester United, the French club’s sporting director Leonardo said on Friday.

The Brazilian also denied reports that PSG had approached former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, saying he has had “no contact” with the Frenchman.

British media reports earlier this week suggested that former Tottenham boss Pochettino could be persuaded to leave Paris and join Man United mid-season.

But it has since emerged that German Ralf Rangnick is set to take over at Old Trafford until the end of the season, with his lawyer telling AFP subsidiary SID on Friday that the final points of a deal are being ironed out.

That would leave Pochettino at the Parc des Princes at least until June, when it is reported Rangnick would take a consultant’s role at United.

“I think it’s important to clarify the situation given the amount of false information circulating. Mauricio Pochettino is under contract with the club until 2023,” Leonardo told AFP.

“We don’t want Pochettino to leave. He’s never asked to leave and no club have contacted us in relation to him.”

There have been consistent rumours that Pochettino is unhappy in the French capital and he was also briefly linked with a shock return to Spurs earlier this year.

But the Argentinian said earlier this week that he is “so happy in PSG” and he is not planning to quit before the end of his contract.

Reports have said PSG could move for Zidane, whenever Pochettino leaves.

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

One French media report even claimed that PSG, including Leonardo, held a secret meeting with Zidane at a hotel in Paris and that negotiations have been ongoing for several weeks.

“It’s ridiculous to imagine that a meeting with Zinedine Zidane could have taken place in a big hotel in Paris in front of the eyes of everyone,” Leonardo said.

“We have a lot of respect for Zinedine Zidane, what he did as a player and coach, but I can tell you very clearly that there is no contact and that no meeting with him took place.”

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie