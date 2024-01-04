Advertisement
Cork captain Amy O'Connor lifting the 2023 All-Ireland camogie title. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Prediction time

Poll: Who do you think will win the All-Ireland camogie title in 2024?

Cork are defending champions.
44 minutes ago

CORK WERE CROWNED All-Ireland senior camogie champions for the first time since 2018 last summer.

The Rebels swatted Waterford aside in the final, having overcome fellow Big Three heavyweights Kilkenny and Galway in the quarter- and semi-final respectively.

After back-to-back decider defeats, they got their hands on the O’Duffy Cup once more.

Cork, Kilkenny and Galway have shared every All-Ireland title since 2013, with two of the three counties going head-to-head in each of those finals until Waterford ended their 78-year wait for an appearance in 2023.

The big questions is can the Big Three dominance be broken in 2024? 

Or will it be as you were?

Who do you think will prevail in this year’s All-Ireland camogie championship? Let us know.  


Poll Results:

Cork (52)
Galway (41)
Kilkenny (19)
Waterford (18)
Tipperary (11)
Other (5)






The 42 Team
