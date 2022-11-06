Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 6 November 2022
Portarlington, The Downs advance to Leinster semi-finals

Newcastle West, meanwhile, secured the Limerick county title.

17 minutes ago
Portarlington's Paddy O'Sullivan.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

PORTARLINGTON CRUISED INTO the semi-finals of the Leinster football championship with a 3-19 to 0-09 win over Carlow champions Palatine at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon. 

Rioghan Murphy notched 2-2 for the Laois champions, with Colm Murphy adding a further 1-6. 

Joining them in the last four of the provincial championship are Westmeath champions The Downs, who had eight points to spare over St Mary’s, Ardee at Cusack Park in a 1-17 to 0-12 win. They set the tone for their victory from the off, raising a white flag after 90 seconds and a green flag, through Kevin O’Sullivan, two minutes later. 

The Downs advance to a semi-final against Meath champions Ratoath, while Portarlington will face-off against Kilmacud Crokes.

Both games will be held at Croke Park on Saturday, 19 November. 

Meanwhile, in club action, defending champions Newcastle West needed extra-time to secure the Limerick football championship title, beating Adare 1-11 to 2-05. 

Results 

Limerick SFC Final 

  • Newcastle West 1-11 2-05 Adare 

Leinster SFC Quarter-finals 

  • Palatine 0-09 3-19 Portarlington 
  • The Downs 1-17 0-12 St Mary’s, Ardee 
  • Ratoath 0-11 0-09 Rhode 
  • Kilmacud Crokes 3-14 0-14 Naas 

The42 Team

