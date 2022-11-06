Portarlington, The Downs advance to Leinster semi-finals

PORTARLINGTON CRUISED INTO the semi-finals of the Leinster football championship with a 3-19 to 0-09 win over Carlow champions Palatine at Netwatch Cullen Park this afternoon.

Rioghan Murphy notched 2-2 for the Laois champions, with Colm Murphy adding a further 1-6.

Joining them in the last four of the provincial championship are Westmeath champions The Downs, who had eight points to spare over St Mary’s, Ardee at Cusack Park in a 1-17 to 0-12 win. They set the tone for their victory from the off, raising a white flag after 90 seconds and a green flag, through Kevin O’Sullivan, two minutes later.

The Downs advance to a semi-final against Meath champions Ratoath, while Portarlington will face-off against Kilmacud Crokes.

Both games will be held at Croke Park on Saturday, 19 November.

Meanwhile, in club action, defending champions Newcastle West needed extra-time to secure the Limerick football championship title, beating Adare 1-11 to 2-05.

Results

Limerick SFC Final

Newcastle West 1-11 2-05 Adare

Leinster SFC Quarter-finals