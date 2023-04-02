Graham Potter sacked by Chelsea

GRAHAM POTTER HAS been sacked by Chelsea after just seven months in charge, the club have confirmed.

Potter joined Chelsea from Brighton in September, after the London club dismissed Thomas Tuchel.

The club have struggled for form throughout the season and Potter leaves with Chelsea 11th in the Premier League table, following Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Chelsea play Liverpool on Stamford Bridge on Tuesday and are set to face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals later this month.

Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.

“Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club,” a club statement read.

“Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid.

“Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Co-controlling owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: ‘On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead.

“We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.’”

