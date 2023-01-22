Praise for Irish teenager after making Celtic debut

IRELAND UNDERAGE international Bosun Lawal earned praise after making his first-team debut for Celtic on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, who can play in both defence and midfield, came off the bench in the 87th minute of Celtic’s 5-0 Scottish FA Cup win over Morton.

Lawal is highly thought of in underage circles, having represented Ireland at U15, U17, U19 and U21 level.

He came through the ranks at both St Kevin’s Boys and Bohemians, before moving across the water to sign with Watford in 2019.

He subsequently turned down a contract offer from the English club and joined Celtic in July 2021.

The teenager has continued to progress in Scotland, with reports last month suggesting Premier League Brentford and Italian sides Pisa and Verona are all keeping tabs on him.

He was called into Celtic’s winter training camp by Ange Postecoglou after impressing for Celtic’s B team and was again rewarded for his progress yesterday with a first-team bow.

Lawal was one of two debutants along with Japan international Tomoki Iwata as Celtic coasted to a win.

The Irish youngster was among several players singled out for praise by Postecoglou afterwards.

“Most of the lads have had decent game time but for the likes of David Turnbull and Yuki Kobayashi getting 90 minutes was good,” the manager told Celtic TV.

“At half-time getting Tomoki Iwata and Sead Haksabanovic on, who has not played a lot of football, was important.

“I know Tomoki well and I have no fears about throwing him in. At the moment he’s still building up his fitness and I think once he gets that up and running he will be a good contributor.

“It was good for Bosun Lawal to get on as well because he’s been working hard with the first team, so it’s always pleasing when they get a taste of that atmosphere.”

Postecoglou was not the only one to offer words of encouragement to Lawal. Ex-Ireland international and current Celtic B coach Darren O’Dea described him as the “inspiration” for all the academy players on the back of Saturday’s game.