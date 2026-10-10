Dara O'Shea nets late Ipswich winner, while Jordan Henderson stars for five-star Chelsea

Ipswich 2

Fulham 1

IPSWICH PRODUCED A dramatic turnaround to beat Fulham 2-1 after late goals by Abdoul Ouattara and Republic of Ireland international Dara O’Shea extended Alvaro Arbeloa’s winless start to six Premier League matches.

Former Real Madrid boss Arbeloa had been on course to toast a maiden league victory in charge of the Cottagers after Ryan Sessegnon’s sweet 55th-minute strike put the visitors ahead.

It would have eased the pressure on Arbeloa, but the Spaniard watched his team collapse with Ouattara producing a spectacular 30-yard equaliser with two minutes left before Town skipper O’Shea headed home in stoppage time to spark wild celebrations at Portman Road.

Fulham will spend another week in the relegation zone with only two points from six league games and they are now seven points behind Ipswich.

A third win of the campaign for Gary O’Neil’s men has them up to ninth in the table.

Ireland defender Dara O'Shea was the match-winner for Ipswich. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Winless Fulham started on the back foot but survived two early corners before bright Ipswich attacker Julio Enciso curled wide from outside the area.

The visitors’ lackadaisical approach on the ball kept causing self-inflicted problems and captain Calvin Bassey called for calm midway through, which was followed by Arbeloa’s young team slowly starting to gain a foothold.

With Josh King’s influence growing, Fulham could have broken the deadlock in the 22nd minute but David Affengruber headed over from a fine Alex Iwobi cross.

Sessegnon sent an effort wide shortly afterwards before Sander Berge smashed a free-kick into the wall and Shea Charles sent the follow-up off target.

A lack of quality was evident but Berge’s next effort was pushed over by Christian Walton in the Ipswich goal before £34million forward Gonzalo Garcia lashed wide after a slick attack led by King.

Town had the first effort after a goalless first half only for Leif Davis to lift his free-kick high into the stand before Fulham had two penalty appeals waved away.

Garcia was incensed after he had a shot blocked on the line by Issa Diop’s arm after excellent play by King, but the ex-Fulham defender had his arm in a natural position.

However, remonstrations from the away side turned into celebrations when from the resulting corner, Sessegnon controlled Diop’s clearance and rifled the ball into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Three minutes later both teams squandered chances with Emersonn heading against a post from six yards for Ipswich after a wonderful Enciso cross before Oscar Bobb blazed over.

O’Neil reacted with Jack Clarke, Chuba Akpom and Zian Flemming introduced and the hosts were furious when Daizen Maeda went down after contact by Sessegnon, but referee Lewis Smith and the VAR rejected penalty appeals in the 75th minute.

When Bernd Leno thwarted Ipswich substitute Sindre Walle Egeli, Arbeloa was minutes away from a first league win but Ouattara produced a 30-yard thunderbolt into the bottom corner after 88 minutes before O’Shea headed home Clarke’s free-kick in the first minute of stoppage time.

There was still time for Ipswich goalkeeper Walton to deny Kevin and extend Fulham’s winless league start.

Chelsea 5

Bournemouth 1

Jordan Henderson celebrates his second goal, Chelsea's fifth, against Bournemouth. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Jordan Henderson was the unlikely hero as Chelsea’s entertainers blew Bournemouth away in a comprehensive and chaotic 5-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

Former Liverpool captain Henderson, 36, scored two and set up one for Morgan Rogers while Joao Pedro also hit the net twice for the rampant Blues.

Xabi Alonso’s side were two up inside three minutes to knock the stuffing out of a Bournemouth side still winless this season.

Their cavalier approach, to simply outscore their opponents, is unsustainable over a season, as evidenced by the three-game winless run before the international break which culminated in a torrid 3-0 defeat at Brentford.

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True to form, after going 3-0 up they briefly gave Bournemouth a glimmer of hope by conceding a sloppy goal from a corner.

But further goals from Pedro and Henderson wrapped up a gloriously watchable romp in the October sunshine.

Cole Palmer, fresh from announcing he has signed a new contract until 2034, set the ball rolling when he sauntered forward unchallenged from the halfway line.

He swivelled in the penalty area and fed Henderson, who struck his shot first time in off the far post.

Chelsea attacked again straight from the kick-off and Pedro Neto was denied by Cherries keeper Djordje Petrovic before Henderson found Rogers, lurking on the left-hand side of the area.

The England star’s curler took a deflection off the head of Antonio Silva as it looped into the net, with just 149 seconds on the clock.

Shellshocked Bournemouth, who had lost just one of their previous 13 trips to London, eventually managed to regroup and almost pulled one back when Brazilian winger Rayan burst through.

He was denied by Blues keeper Emiliano Martinez, who reacted quickly to also keep out the follow-up from Ryan Christie.

But the Cherries were caught out by another lightning start by Chelsea at the beginning of the second half.

Just 40 seconds had elapsed when Neto skipped past Silva to the byline and pulled the ball back for Pedro to side foot home.

Five minutes later the Blues defence was breached when Moises Caicedo attempted to clear a corner off the goal-line only to see it ricocheted back off Evanilson and into the net.

But in the 67th minute Chelsea had a fourth. Rogers fed Pep Chavarria down the left and his cross was snaffled up by Pedro.

Henderson then completed the scoring with a superb, curling free-kick to put the gloss on an emphatic victory for the Blues.

Aston Villa 2

Brentford 2

Brentford manager Keith Andrews. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Kristoffer Ajer’s second-half equaliser ensured Brentford continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in an entertaining 2-2 draw at Aston Villa.

Keith Andrews’ side have now gone six games without defeat to begin the campaign while Villa’s wait for a home league win continues but they did register their first point in front of their own fans.

Brentford’s lightning start was capped by Yehor Yarmoliuk opening the scoring with his first goal since January. but it was cancelled out when Nicolas Jackson equalised for the hosts just 88 seconds later.

Villa have relied on John McGinn many times during his eight years at the club and he once again stepped up and thought he gave Villa a much-needed home victory with his first league goal of the season.

But it was Brentford’s turn to hit back in quick style when Ajer pulled the game level just over two minutes later and ensured both teams took home a share of the spoils.

The visitors made the breakthrough in the 10th minute after Tyrone Mings’ stray pass was gifted straight to Igor Thiago, who saw his cross cleared straight into the path of Yarmoliuk who buried a first-time shot past Zion Suzuki.

But the Brentford fans had hardly finished celebrating before the hosts equalised.

McGinn set Villa on the front foot and passed it to Emi Buendia, his shot deflected nicely into the path of Jackson and he stabbed home for his second goal in as many games.

The open nature of the contest led to chances at both ends of the pitch.

Villa thought they should have gone ahead as Johan Manzambi had a couple of efforts, the latter being palmed by Caoimhin Kelleher into the path of Buendia who fluffed his shot into the building site behind the goal.

The Bees went down the other end and forced Suzuki into his first save from Jaidon Anthony’s strike from the edge of the area.

Villa should have gone into the interval in front but were denied by a crucial double save by Kelleher. He may have been at fault for spilling Jackson’s initial effort into the onrushing Buendia but he did well the second time by sticking a hand up.

The away side started the second half in similar vein to the first period when Kevin Schade’s effort brought a diving save from Suzuki.

Brentford substitute Mamadou Sangare handed an opportunity straight to Buendia and he unleashed an effort which deflected past a wrongfooted Kelleher but also past the post.

Mathias Jensen picked out an unmarked Anthony at the far post but he got his header all wrong before Villa Park erupted in the 77th minute as they hit the front.

Manzambi caused problems for the Bees all afternoon and he set up McGinn who saw his effort bounce off Ajer and in.

But, much like the first half, one goal brought another and this time it was Brentford who got the quick equaliser when Anthony fed into Ajer who expertly tucked home.

Sunderland 0

Brighton 2

Jaouen Hadjam of Brighton and Hove Albion celebrates his goal at Sunderland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Maxim De Cuyper and Jaouen Hadjam were both on the scoresheet as 10-man Brighton clinched a 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The game suddenly sparked into life with a chaotic four-minute period early in the second half which saw De Cuyper put the Seagulls ahead before they were reduced to 10 in the 57th minute when Pascal Struijk was sent off following a VAR review for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Sunderland struggled to take advantage of their extra man and were punished by a Brighton break, finished by Hadjam in the third minute of stoppage time.

A hard-earned three points keeps the Seagulls in the top four, while the Black Cats now linger just above the relegation zone.

Regis Le Bris made three switches to the team beaten 5-3 by Manchester City before the international break as Trai Hume, Reinildo Mandava and Wilson Isidor all lined up, while Brighton remained unchanged from their last outing, a 3-0 win over Arsenal.

Robin Roefs was called into action early on when a loose touch from Kevin Danso allowed Diego Gomez to pounce on the ball and charge forward, but his shot was smothered by the Sunderland goalkeeper.

He made another intervention to tip away an inswinging corner from De Cuyper and Yasin Ayari blasted wide from outside the area as Brighton strengthened their grip.

Despite some positive play from the Seagulls, Sunderland nearly went in front when Isidor met a low cross from Enzo Le Fee and the striker’s sliding effort at the near post was deflected behind.

A scrappy period saw the hosts almost strike when a good piece of control from Thomas Meunier saw his resulting shot brilliantly stopped by the sliding Ferdi Kadioglu.

Danso hooked away Ayari’s teasing ball into the six-yard box before an injury saw Meunier withdrawn for Malick Fofana in the 34th minute.

Fofana was instantly in the thick of the action and crossed to Danso, who looped a header over the bar before Bart Verbruggen was forced to stop Nordi Mukiele’s long-range strike as the Black Cats ramped up the pressure.

However, Brighton continued to threaten and Struijk’s tame header hit the post on the stroke of half-time.

Roefs brought down Gomez’s strike from distance shortly after the restart and Brighton soon broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute. A quick piece of play saw Pascal Gross squeeze a pass through the home defence and into De Cuyper, who placed the ball into the bottom corner.

However, Brighton’s afternoon took a twist four minutes later when following a VAR review, referee Tom Bramall showed a red card to Struijk for denial of a goalscoring opportunity after the defender fouled Isidor.

Verbruggen pushed away the resulting free-kick from Granit Xhaka and Fabian Hurzeler brought Lewis Dunk on to help manage proceedings.

Sunderland struggled to capitalise on their extra player as Fofana had a comfortable shot held by Verbruggen and Brighton looked to threaten when Gomez had a shot turned behind.

The Black Cats dominated in possession but could not test Verbruggen and a late break from the visitors saw Hadjam find the bottom corner to wrap up three points.