'Not realistic' to finish Premier League season, says Dutch FA president

DUTCH FA PRESIDENT Just Spee believes it is unrealistic to finish the present Premier League season.

Speaking in the wake of his Association’s decision to declare the Eredivisie season null and void, Spee believes the chances of concluding the English season behind closed doors are “slim.”

The Premier League are targeting a return to action in June, and it is understood the Premier League is in discussions over how best to broadcast matches with fans set to be kept out due to social distancing concerns.

“The UK will hold on to a sliver of hope as long as it is there, but in reality the chances of completing the Premier League season are slim”, Spee told the Guardian. “The English season will need a number of weeks to complete and I doubt there will be enough time. Seeing what is happening with things getting postponed week by week it is probably not realistic.”

It was announced on Friday that the Dutch season was cancelled in the wake of government guidelines banning sport until at least 1 September. Promotion and relegation have been scrapped, and no champion has declared with Ajax and AZ tied at the top of the league.

With Liverpool 25 points clear at the top in England, however, Spee believes they deserve to be crowned champions.

“We could not do that in the Eredivisie, because there was no team so far in front,” he said. “It is not the same when Liverpool is so way out compared to the rest, but you also have to take on board what the rest of society is going through. Should we really be talking about champions in such a year?”