This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 26 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Not realistic' to finish Premier League season, says Dutch FA president

The Dutch season this week became the first major European league to be declared null and void.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,730 Views 15 Comments
https://the42.ie/5084188
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

DUTCH FA PRESIDENT Just Spee believes it is unrealistic to finish the present Premier League season.

Speaking in the wake of his Association’s decision to declare the Eredivisie season null and void, Spee believes the chances of concluding the English season behind closed doors are “slim.”

The Premier League are targeting a return to action in June, and it is understood the Premier League is in discussions over how best to broadcast matches with fans set to be kept out due to social distancing concerns.

“The UK will hold on to a sliver of hope as long as it is there, but in reality the chances of completing the Premier League season are slim”, Spee told the Guardian. “The English season will need a number of weeks to complete and I doubt there will be enough time. Seeing what is happening with things getting postponed week by week it is probably not realistic.”

It was announced on Friday that the Dutch season was cancelled in the wake of government guidelines banning sport until at least 1 September. Promotion and relegation have been scrapped, and no champion has declared with Ajax and AZ tied at the top of the league. 

With Liverpool 25 points clear at the top in England, however, Spee believes they deserve to be crowned champions. 

“We could not do that in the Eredivisie, because there was no team so far in front,” he said. “It is not the same when Liverpool is so way out compared to the rest, but you also have to take on board what the rest of society is going through. Should we really be talking about champions in such a year?”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie