Who's eyeing promotion and dreading relegation in hurling second tier?

TALK OF PROMOTION and relegation is starting to ramp up we head for the concluding rounds of the hurling league.

In Division 1B, there is plenty of intrigue at the top and bottom of the table. Currently, Offaly are in pole position while Westmeath, Antrim and Laois are in relegation danger.

The league format has notably changed this year, switching from two six-team groups in Division 1 to two groups of seven in Divisions 1A and 1B. Two teams will be promoted and two will be relegated, meaning that avoiding the drop from Division 1B into Division 2 is vital in order to keep in touch with the elite class.

As we head for Round 5, let’s assess which teams are in the promotion and relegation fights.

*****

Division 1B Fixtures – Sunday 2 March

Offaly v Westmeath – O’Connor Park, 2pm.

Waterford v Dublin – Walsh Park, 2pm.

Carlow v Antrim – Corrigan Park, 2.30pm.

*****

Promotion Chasers

Offaly

Johnny Kelly’s side have brought their winning momentum from their Joe McDonagh success into the league, sitting undefeated at the top of the table with three wins and one draw. Defeating Dublin, who were considered promotion hopefuls, puts Offaly side in a strong position for the jump having trailed for most of that game. Dan Ravenhill’s monstrous free in Croke Park secured that victory. It was a long-range free against Carlow that held them to a draw in the first round, showing just how slim the margins are.

Adam Screeney has been a major absentee due to injury, but along with Ravenhill, Brian Duignan has been in prolific form with 0-38 (0-29f, 1’65) so far. Oisín Kelly scored a goal in last year’s Joe McDonagh Cup final after recovering from a second cruciate injury, and received plenty of praise for his five points against Dublin. Offaly are also looking to marry their underage success with Joe McDonagh triumph. Six players from their All-Ireland U20 winning side featured against Dublin, with Dan Bourke scoring two points.

A win against Westmeath this weekend would strengthen their chances of completing their promotion quest still awaits in the last round.

*****

Waterford

Both Waterford and Dublin would have been considered promotion favourites at the outset of the league but are now locked on four points each, currently fighting for the second Division 1A spot. The result of their meeting in Walsh Park this weekend could be a huge momentum-swinger, as Waterford still have Offaly to play on 22 March while Dublin welcome Carlow to Parnell Park in Round 6.

Under new manager Peter Queally, Waterford started their league with a loss to Carlow but have been dealing with losses in personnel. Calum Lyons, Jack Fagan and Colin Dunford are away travelling this year while Neil Montgomery is unavailable due to work commitments.

Key players Austin Gleeson — who is returning this season after a year out, — Tadhg De Búrca and Darragh Lyons are all injured at the moment. Dessie Hutchinson also missed their league-opening defeat to Carlow while Stephen Bennett returned from a serious hip issue to score 1-4 against Antrim. Getting a win on the road over former manager Davy Fitzgerald in Corrigan Park was a big result ahead of Dublin’s arrival on Sunday.

*****

Dublin

Dublin are already reaping the benefits of Na Fianna’s All-Ireland success with Niall Ó Ceallacháin taking over as manager this season. Conor McHugh, who was Na Fianna’s full-back this year, is also set to join the ranks having been previously part of the Dublin football squad. His addition is a timely boost following the loss of Eoghan O’Donnell to Dessie Farrell’s group.

Advertisement

They’re easing other club players back into the Dublin fold with brothers Kevin and Donal Burke starting against Offaly, while Paul O’Dea came off the bench along with Colin and Seán Currie. Losing that tie after leading for most of it is certainly a setback ahead of the trip to Waterford on Sunday.

They were five points in front at one stage in the first half of that game, while Diarmaid Ó Dúlaing had a goal-bound shot blocked away. A Brian Hayes goal put them on course for victory but a red card for Conor Burke and frees conceded for apparent throw passes paved the way for Offaly’s victory.

Carlow's Martin Kavanagh. Tom Maher / INPHO Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

*****

Carlow

Along with Offaly, Carlow are the only other undefeated side in Division 1B after just two games, but those results were a draw against the Faithful and a shock win over Waterford. That was their first-ever competitive win over the Déise where Chris Nolan and Marty Kavanagh led the way with a combined 2-13. They were three points down against Offaly at half-time but outscored their opponents by 0-7 to 0-3 in the third quarter. James Doyle also missed a goal chance which could have resulted in a Carlow victory.

With those two hurdles out of the way, Tom Mullally’s could make a late surge in the promotion hunt. Their next big test will be Dublin in Parnell Park on 8 March before Westmeath in the final round. However, they also have Laois to face in a rearranged fixture on 15/16 March after their Round 4 tie last week was called off due to weather. That means they will be playing four weekends in a row, starting with a home tie against Antrim on Sunday where they need to get their run off to a winning start.

*****

Relegation Fighters

Westmeath

Westmeath earned a famous win over Wexford in the 2023 Leinster championship after recovering from a 17-point deficit. However, they were relegated from Division 1 last year, had mixed results in the Joe McDonagh Cup and are currently on zero points in the league. Antrim accounted for the midlanders by 2-25 to 1-19 while Laois put four goals past them in an eight-point win.

However, they were just three points behind Dublin at half-time and Conal O’Riain’s red card in the 52nd minute offered Westmeath hope of a result. David Williams, Westmeath’s top-scorer so far with (0-30, 21f, 1 ’65), hit two quick points to leave three between them while Gary Greville was denied a goal chance but they couldn’t capitalise on their numerical advantage.

They desperately need a win against Offaly and still have to face Waterford and Carlow.

*****

Antrim

Antrim are yet to benefit from the impact of Davy Fitzgerald’s arrival with just one win from three games. They were 14 points off Dublin in Croke Park and lost by 18 points to Fitzgerald’s former side Waterford at home last weekend. Antrim rebounded from the Dublin defeat with a big win over Westmeath, with Loughgiel’s James McNaughton scoring 1-14, but the Waterford result is a big hammer blow ahead of a tough drive to Carlow this weekend.

Antrim have sufered some big losses in the panel. Their captain Conor McCann has retired while star forward Conal Cunning is out with an ACL injury. Both Antrim and Carlow had huge results in last year’s Leinster championship, with the Saffrons defeating Wexford while Carlow drew with Kilkenny after almost sneaking a famous win. And while it was Antrim who retained their Liam MacCarthy Cup status, they now face relegation from the top bracket of the hurling league ahead of their Leinster opener away to Wexford.

Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Laois have a bye this week but are also eager to climb out of relegation danger. They’re on two points along with Antrim, just ahead of Westmeath, but have a game in hand after their Carlow fixture was postponed.

Laois are in the midst of an unsettling period following the departure of their experienced goalkeeper Enda Rowland. Manager Willie Maher told Laois Today that he has requested a few weeks off and ‘he’ll be back with us.‘ There’s also been some movement at management level. Willie Maher stepped down last year after guiding the county to the Joe McDonagh final where they were narrowly beaten by Offaly.

He was replaced by former Antrim boss Darren Gleeson, who subsequently was forced to step away due to a cancer diagnosis. Tommy Fitzgerald of Portlaoise is now in charge and comes into the role with the experience of serving as selector/coach under Eddie Brennan during his term with Laois in 2019. Fitzgerald was also involved with St Thomas of Galway as their coach for their 2024 All-Ireland senior club success.

Laois won the Division 2A title last year but could be facing a drop back down from the top tier with tests against Dublin and Carlow still waiting for them after Antrim next week.