Jarell Quansah given two-match ban for red card against Mexico

JARELL QUANSAH HAS been given a two-match ban following his red card in England’s last-16 win over Mexico.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender was given a straight red following a VAR review of a challenge on Jesus Gallardo in the second half at the Estadio Azteca, but Thomas Tuchel’s men hung on for a famous 3-2 victory.

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The Football Association said it was exploring its options surrounding a possible appeal, but Fifa announced on Thursday that Quansah will serve an immediate suspension, ruling him out of Saturday’s quarter-final with Norway in Miami and a possible semi-final.

Statement

A Fifa statement read: “The Fifa Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on England’s national-team player Jarell Quansah, who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and England played on 5 July 2026 at Mexico City Stadium:

“Two-match suspension for a breach of article 14 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.

“The suspension will be served in the upcoming match(es) of the representative team of England in the Fifa World Cup 2026 and in accordance with art. 69 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.”

The Press Association has contacted the Football Association for comment.