IN THE EARLY stages of the pandemic when live football was but a memory, we kept quite a few of you occupied by finding out how well you remembered the players who were involved when Sky Sports jazzed up the English First Division back in the 90s.

For one last time in 2020, we’ve decided to put you to the test again.

This Liverpool player got a very brief glimpse of the Premier League under Graeme Souness. Can you remember his name? PA Ronny Rosenthal Torben Piechnik

Istvan Kozma Phil Charnock If you can't pick out Ireland right-back Gary Kelly from this Leeds United quartet, this quiz probably isn't for you...

On the very first weekend of Premier League fixtures back in 1992, only 13 players from outside of Britain and Ireland were involved. This Everton man was one of them, but who is he? PA Robert Warzycha Raymond Atteveld

Anders Limpar Preki This goalkeeper was Derby County's first-choice until the arrival of Mart Poom during the 1996-97 season. What's his name? PA Andy Oakes Russell Hoult

Martin Taylor Lee Grant Take a look at these Coventry City players and tell us which one of them is Paul Williams...

Can you identify the Manchester United player pictured during a March 1998 game against Arsenal? PA Terry Cooke Ben Thornley

Simon Davies Chris Casper As a 16-year-old, this man set a record (which still stands) as the youngest player to score in England's top division. He's pictured here playing for Tottenham, but do you know his name? PA Chris Armstrong David Howells

Vinny Samways Jason Dozzell Among these Middlesbrough players is Ireland international Alan Moore, but which one is he?

Southampton signed this lad from Barcelona. Any idea of his name? PA Ulrich van Gobbel Claus Lundekvam

Ronnie Ekelund Egil Ostenstad Correctly name the Norwich City player pictured here to out yourself as someone who spent far too much time watching Premier League football in the 90s... PA Darren Beckford Ruel Fox

Daryl Sutch Efan Ekoku Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Manchester United You obviously enjoyed the 90s. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Newcastle United You had your moments but couldn't quite go all the way. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Everton Not bad, but not great either. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Swindon Town You really struggle at the highest level. Share your result: Share