Quiz: How well do you remember the 2003-04 Premier League season?

The year when Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles’ triumphed in memorable fashion.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 8 Jun 2020, 7:00 AM
Arsenal ended the season without a single defeat, matching the feat of which other English team?
Man United
Nottingham Forest

Preston
Liverpool
Who finished the season as top scorer?
Alan Shearer
Thierry Henry

Ruud van Nistelrooy
Mikael Forssell
Which of these Arsenal players did not make the PFA Team of the Year?
Sol Campbell
Dennis Bergkamp

Patrick Vieira
Robert Pires
Where did Man United finish?
Second
Third

Fourth
Fifth
How many games did Arsenal draw over the course of the season?
8
10

12
14
Which of these teams did not get relegated?
Blackburn
Leicester City

Leeds United
Wolves
Who was named PFA Young Player of the Year?
Scott Parker
Glen Johnson

Wayne Rooney
John Terry
Which of these teams finished the highest in the table?
Tottenham
Bolton

Aston Villa
Newcastle
Which of these Chelsea signings attracted the biggest transfer fee?
Claude Makelele
Damien Duff

Juan Sebastien Veron
Adrian Mutu
Name the only Arsenal player who started all 38 of their Premier League games?
Kolo Touré
Ray Parlour

Ashley Cole
Jens Lehmann
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention, you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try against next time.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

