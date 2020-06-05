This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Ireland at the 2002 World Cup

It’s 18 years to the day since Robbie Keane put the ball in the German net in Ibaraki.

By Paul Dollery Friday 5 Jun 2020, 5:25 PM
4 minutes ago 75 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5115955

Ireland's qualifying group for the tournament was made up of Portugal, Netherlands, Cyprus, Andorra and which other team?
INPHO
Macedonia
Estonia

Israel
After the Saipan fall-out, which player was lined up to replace Roy Keane, only for Fifa to block the call-up because the deadline to finalise squads had passed?
INPHO
Liam Miller
Stephen McPhail

Colin Healy
Which of these cities didn't host any of Ireland's Group E fixtures at the tournament?
INPHO
Saitama
Niigata

Yokohama
Who was the oldest member of the squad selected by Mick McCarthy?
INPHO
Steve Staunton
Alan Kelly

Niall Quinn
Can you remember who wore Ireland's number 9 shirt at the tournament?
INPHO
Niall Quinn
Damien Duff

David Connolly
Which of these men was one of the five players who scored more goals than Robbie Keane at the tournament?
INPHO
Jon Dahl Tomasson
Michael Owen

Ahn Jung-hwan
True or false? In the six games Germany played to reach the 2002 World Cup final, Keane was the only player to beat their goalkeeper Oliver Kahn.
INPHO
True
False
David Connolly came off the bench for Ireland in the Round of 16 game against Spain. Which club was he with at the time?
INPHO
Sunderland
Feyenoord

Wimbledon
Who took Ireland's fifth and final penalty in the shootout defeat to Spain?
INPHO
Matt Holland
Steve Finnan

Kevin Kilbane
Had they beaten Spain, who would Ireland have played in the quarter-finals?
INPHO
Japan
Turkey

South Korea
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Ronaldo
You'll go down as an all-time great after a display like that.
You scored out of !
Oliver Kahn
A performance to be satisfied with even though you couldn't quite go all the way.
You scored out of !
Thierry Henry
The 2002 World Cup was a disaster for you.
