Quiz: Ireland at the 2002 World Cup

Ireland's qualifying group for the tournament was made up of Portugal, Netherlands, Cyprus, Andorra and which other team? INPHO Macedonia Estonia

Israel

After the Saipan fall-out, which player was lined up to replace Roy Keane, only for Fifa to block the call-up because the deadline to finalise squads had passed? INPHO Liam Miller Stephen McPhail

Colin Healy

Which of these cities didn't host any of Ireland's Group E fixtures at the tournament? INPHO Saitama Niigata

Yokohama

Who was the oldest member of the squad selected by Mick McCarthy? INPHO Steve Staunton Alan Kelly

Niall Quinn

Can you remember who wore Ireland's number 9 shirt at the tournament? INPHO Niall Quinn Damien Duff

David Connolly

Which of these men was one of the five players who scored more goals than Robbie Keane at the tournament? INPHO Jon Dahl Tomasson Michael Owen

Ahn Jung-hwan

True or false? In the six games Germany played to reach the 2002 World Cup final, Keane was the only player to beat their goalkeeper Oliver Kahn. INPHO True False

David Connolly came off the bench for Ireland in the Round of 16 game against Spain. Which club was he with at the time? INPHO Sunderland Feyenoord

Wimbledon

Who took Ireland's fifth and final penalty in the shootout defeat to Spain? INPHO Matt Holland Steve Finnan

Kevin Kilbane