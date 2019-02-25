This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ex-Liverpool bosses Benitez and Rodgers linked to vacant Leicester job

Claude Puel was fired by the Foxes over the weekend after a dismal run of form.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Feb 2019, 4:38 PM
53 minutes ago 488 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4512480
Rafa Benitez, who is nearing the end of his contract with Newcastle United.
Rafa Benitez, who is nearing the end of his contract with Newcastle United.
Rafa Benitez, who is nearing the end of his contract with Newcastle United.

FORMER LIVERPOOL MANAGERS Rafa Benitez and Brendan Rodgers are among the names being linked with the vacant manager’s job at Leicester City. 

Claude Puel was dismissed yesterday morning following a dismal run of form, the final nail found in a 4-1 hammering at home to Crystal Palace. 

Benitez is among those rumoured to be on the Foxes’ shortlist of potential replacements, as he enters the final months of a Newcastle contract that expires at the end of the season. 

Although he has endured a strained relationship with owner Mike Ashley, Benitez last week told Marca that he would be keen to remain on Tyneside if he and Ashely are “on the same page” in terms of ambition.

But ahead of Newcastle’s meeting with Burnley, Benitez was typically guarded and offered little on a potential move.

“Short [list]? I think it’s quite long now,” Benitez joked at a pre-match news conference, adding: “I think you know my answer. I’m really focused on the next game.

“I know we have to stay up and I think we have to just stay focused on that. I understand the issues around my contract, so this is something you have to ask about.

“But at the same time, you have to understand that my main target is to get three points against Burnley. I think [the fans] will be happy if we get three points against Burnley.”

Brendan Rodgers has similarly insisted his focus is on matters with Celtic.

Speaking to BBC Scotland after Celtic’s 4-1 weekend win over Motherwell, Rodgers reiterated his commitment to the Scottish club. 

“My job is to concentrate on the football aspect, and that is with Celtic.

“I’ve been stood here for two and a half years and I’ve been asked similar questions, my message is always very, very clear, I’m very concentrated on the game.”

