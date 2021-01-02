BE PART OF THE TEAM

Rangers cement top spot as Callum McGregor own goal settles Old Firm derby

Steven Gerrard’s side took bragging rights and a big step towards the title.

By Press Association Saturday 2 Jan 2021, 2:54 PM
14 minutes ago 1,638 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5314626
Callum McGregor, centre top, scores the decisive own goal.
Image: (Andrew Milligan/PA)
RANGERS TOOK ANOTHER huge step towards their first league title in a decade after Steven Gerrard’s team claimed a precious 1-0 Ibrox win over 10-man Celtic.

A tale of two McGregors came together to extend the Light Blues’ lead at the top of the Premiership to 19 points – and place Neil Lennon’s future as Celtic boss in fresh doubt.

It might have been a different story had Gers keeper Allan McGregor not pulled off three world-class saves – including brilliant finger-tipping Leigh Griffiths’ strike onto the post.

But with Celtic unable to capitalise on a dominant first half, they left themselves vulnerable to a sucker punch and so it proved as Callum McGregor put the ball into his own net just seven minutes after Nir Bitton had been sent off.

Lennon’s team still have three games in hand and two Old Firm games in which to claw themselves back into the title race but it looks increasingly likely this will be Rangers’ year.

More to follow 

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie