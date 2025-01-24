Amorim unsure if Rashford will stay or go, Chelsea boss not ruling out Garnacho signing

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Ruben Amorim has said he does not know if Marcus Rashford will stay or go in the final days of the January transfer window.

Rashford was seen training with his United team-mates on Wednesday morning but he was not included in the matchday squad for Thursday’s Europa League win over Rangers, with Amorim naming only nine of 12 substitutes. Rashford has not played for United since 12 December.

It is more than five weeks since Rashford, 27, told journalist Henry Winter he was ready for a new challenge, but no move has yet materialised despite links with AC Milan and Barcelona.

Asked if Rashford would now be staying at United for the rest of the season, Amorim said: “I don’t know. I really don’t know. Guys, it’s eight days (until the end of the window). We will see in the end of the window what happened. And then we will talk about it in that moment.”

Amorim’s comments came after he was likewise vague on the future of Alejandro Garnacho. The 20-year-old, linked with Napoli and Chelsea, started the Rangers win but asked about his future after the game, Amorim said “let’s see in the next few days”.

Speaking separately, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca did not rule out a move for Garnacho.

Representatives for Garnacho were in attendance as Chelsea beat Wolves at Stamford Bridge on Monday amid reports the club hold an interest.

Maresca, who is likely to be without Mykhailo Mudryk for an extended period as the Ukrainian awaits the outcome of an FA investigation into doping, handed a Premier League debut to academy graduate Tyrique George during the 3-1 win, after being left with only three available senior wide forwards.

Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho have shared between them two wide starting berths in Maresca’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation since Mudryk has been unavailable, while Joao Felix – whose favoured position is at number 10 – can also operate on the wings.

“I’m happy with what we have in this moment,” said Maresca of the Garnacho reports. “On the right side there’s Pedro and Noni, on the left there’s Jadon. Misha was with us, now he’s not. Tyrique is a young profile that can help us so in this moment we are OK.

“We pay attention (to the market) if something can happen. But 10 days to go, we didn’t do anything, just we called back Trev (Chalobah). We’ll see in the next 10 days if something is going to happen.”