Kerry All-Star Shane Ryan hits 1-3 to deliver glory for Rathmore

Rathmore (Kerry) 1-11

Galbally Pearses (Tyrone) 0-11

Paul Keane reports from Croke Park

ALL-STAR KERRY goalkeeper Shane Ryan capped a terrific few months with a starring role in another All-Ireland final success at Croke Park, this time coming good with Rathmore in the AIB intermediate club decider.

Ryan, who plays outfield for his club, led the scoring with 1-3 and took the man of the match award in an entertaining tussle between the champions of Kerry and Tyrone.

Fittingly, with a goal between the teams and Galbally desperately needing to win possession from the very last kick-out, Ryan caught the ball at midfield and the referee called for full-time.

It ended a stirring fightback from the Pearses who were seven points down with seven minutes to go and impressively cut that gap down to just three at the death.

They will rue their inability to prise open the Rathmore defence earlier in the game with just three points from open play overall from them and two glorious goal chances foiled by Rathmore goalkeeper Kenneth O’Keeffe.

Bryan Keane / INPHO Galbally Pearses' Ronan Nugent has a stot on goal blocked. Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Enda McGarrity was initially thwarted by O’Keeffe in the first-half while Daniel Kerr, in a straight one on one with the goalkeeper in the 55th minute, was also denied.

They were costly misses in a three-point game with Rathmore holding on to become the seventh Kerry team to win the intermediate title.

Ryan’s 23rd minute goal ultimately separated the teams and was a fortuitous major. Galbally goalkeeper Ronan McGeary initially stopped the ball going over the bar but couldn’t hold onto it and Ryan pounced from close range.

That helped Rathmore to a 1-5 to 0-4 half-time lead and they stretched the gap to seven after a strong third quarter with scores from James Darmody, Derry man Chrissy Spiers and Ryan.

Galbally refused to throw in the towel and battled back bravely with Ronan Nugent, Donaghy and Daniel Kerr all on the mark but they couldn’t rescue it.

Rathmore scorers: Shane Ryan 1-3, Chrissy Spiers 0-3 (0-3f), James Darmody 0-2, Mark Ryan, Brendan O’Keeffe, Mark Reen 0-1 each.

Galbally Pearses scorers: Conor Donaghy 0-7 (0-6f, 0-1 45), Daniel Kerr 0-3 (0-1f), Ronan Nugent 0-1.

RATHMORE

1. Kenneth O’Keeffe

2. James O’Sullivan

3. Andrew Moynihan

4. Dan Murphy

12. Brian Friel

7. Fionn Holohan

6. Paul Murphy

5. Alan Dineen

8. Mark Ryan

9. Cathal Ryan

10. Brendan O’Keeffe

11. Chrissy Spiers

14. James Darmody

13. John Moynihan

15. Shane Ryan

Subs:

17. Cillian O’Connor for James O’Sullivan (35)

19. Mark Reen for Moynihan (55)

O’Sullivan for Dineen (56)

23. Anthony Darmody for James Darmody (61)

20. Darragh Rahilly for Spiers (66)

GALBALLY PEARSES

1. Ronan McGeary

3. Conor Quinn

4. Conor Donnelly

6. Christopher Morris

7. John Hetherington

11. Liam Rafferty

5. Marc Lennon

8. Enda McGarrity

9. Cormaic Donnelly

14. Conor Donaghy

12. Ronan Nugent

10. Sean Wylie

20. Daniel Kerr

15. Sean Murphy

13. Barry Carberry

Subs:

2. Aidan Carberry for Barry Carberry (h/t)

28. Fearghal McGarrity for Donnelly (50)

18. Seamus Og Mulgrew for Wylie (55)

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).