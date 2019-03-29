Darts legend Van Barneveld retires prematurely after MVG thrashing

RAYMOND VAN BARNEVELD called time on his illustrious career after his final Premier League match ended in a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Michael van Gerwen.

Van Barneveld had been expected to retire after this year’s PDC World Championship, but after his heavy defeat in Rotterdam he said goodbye.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat the Dutchman said: “I don’t have the energy to start from scratch again, I’m not good enough. I’ve made a decision – I’m done now.”

His shock announcement came after Van Gerwen raced into a 4-0 lead, but Van Barneveld made sure he was not whitewashed as he hit double top – much to the delight of the crowd.

There was no stopping Van Gerwen, though, as he wrapped up victory over the 2014 champion to bring the curtain down Van Barneveld’s career – which has seen him play 14 years of Premier League darts.

