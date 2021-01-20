BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 2°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

Real Madrid crash out of Copa del Rey after shock extra-time defeat to third-tier side

Zinedine Zidane’s charges also had a man sent off in their 2-1 defeat to Alcoyano.

By AFP Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 11:04 PM
1 hour ago 1,572 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5331010
Zinedine Zidane [file photo].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Zinedine Zidane [file photo].
Zinedine Zidane [file photo].
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

REAL MADRID SUFFERED an extraordinary defeat in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday as La Liga’s reigning champions lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, who play in Spain’s third tier and had a man sent off in extra-time.

Zinedine Zidane threw on the likes of Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos as substitutes, while Alcoyano’s Ramon Lopez was sent off in the 109th minute for a late challenge on Casemiro.

But against all the odds, Alcoyano still scored the winner, Juanan diverting in at the near post to pull off an incredible upset that continues a worrying dip in form for Madrid.

After a surprise loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final last week, Madrid have now responded with an embarrassing exit in the cup.

After one victory in their last five matches, this humiliation will bring a fresh wave of pressure on Zidane.

As expected, he rotated his starting line-up but a team that included the likes of Marcelo, Isco, Casemiro and Vinicius Junior should have had enough to beat an opponent sitting fourth in their division in Segunda B.

And when the first-choice stars were introduced in extra-time to put the game to bed, the opposite happened, as Alcoyano, with a man less, scored the winner on the counter-attack.

Alcoyano have not graced Spain’s top flight since 1951 and their El Collao stadium holds less than 5,000 spectators. The only shame here was their fans were not able to see it.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

They were comfortable in the first period but Madrid scored with their first chance on the stroke of half-time as Marcelo’s delivery to the back post found a diving Eder Militao, who headed in.

But Madrid still laboured in the second half, even after Benzema replaced Mariano Diaz, and Alcoyano equalised in the 82nd minute, a corner flicked on by Lopez to the back post, where the sleeping Vinicius allowed Solbes a simple finish.

Lucas Vazquez went close with a late header and then Madrid could have had a penalty when Angel booted Militao in a scramble in the box. But without VAR to check, Alcoyano survived.

Hazard, Asensio and Kroos all came on for extra-time while Lopez went off, a late challenge on Casemiro earning him a second yellow card and leaving his team to play the final 11 minutes with 10 men.

Lopez sat watching with his head in his hands, fearing presumably what he assumed would be a Madrid winner. Instead, his team did it without him, Ali Diakite’s cross poked home by Juanan at the front post to complete an astonishing victory.
© – AFP, 2021 

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie