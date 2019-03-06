This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
90% chance Jose Mourinho will be next Real Madrid boss, says former president Calderon

The Portuguese coach could be on his way back to the Spanish capital if they decide to sack Santiago Solari.

By The42 Team Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 1:42 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/4526585
Jose Mourinho: out of work since Old Trafford sacking.
Image: ISABELLA BONOTTO
Jose Mourinho: out of work since Old Trafford sacking.
Jose Mourinho: out of work since Old Trafford sacking.
Image: ISABELLA BONOTTO

THERE IS A huge chance of Jose Mourinho returning to Real Madrid to replace Santiago Solari as coach, former president Ramon Calderon says.

The Portuguese coach has been out of work since he was sacked by Manchester United in December following the English side’s poor start to the season.

Although Mourinho’s previous stint at Madrid was plagued by disputes with his playing staff, the 56-year-old has been linked with a return to the Spanish giants amid their ongoing struggles this season.

Madrid crashed out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage after a humiliating 4-1 trouncing at home to Ajax on Tuesday, less than a week after they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona and fell 12 points behind the Liga leaders after losing to them again on Saturday.

The collapse in the battle for major silverware this season has put current boss Solari’s job in danger and Calderon believes there is only one man they will be calling on to replace him. 

“I think the next coach will be Mourinho in my opinion,” he says. “He is the only coach the president respects, he backed him here all the time. If he is not here next season it’s because the Portuguese [Mourinho] would say no.

“I have heard some comments from him on Bein Sports last weekend saying: ‘Of course, if Real Madrid calls me I would be very happy very proud to come back again’. It’s 90 per cent in my opinion, that’s my opinion of course, 90 per cent possibility of having Mourinho again here.”

Another figure whose future at Madrid seems uncertain is Gareth Bale, who was jeered off by the fans when he was substituted in their latest defeat to fierce rivals Barca.

Bale has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Manchester United and former side Tottenham said to want him.

Calderon feels the Wales international has had a tough time in the Spanish capital and believes he could move soon.

“It’s not easy with the salary, the money that we paid for him, I don’t know. It’s not easy,” he said.

“If finally he decides to leave I suppose he will have to get a deal with a team. I heard the agent say he will stay and that no way he will leave. I think that is something said in a moment of excitement.

“In the end if the player is like that, not playing, having problems with the fans, with the team-mates, they will have to look for a solution, maybe a transfer. I am sure there are many teams that would love to have him, maybe in England.”

- Goal 

