BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 30 March 2021
Advertisement

Rebecca Welch makes history by becoming first female referee appointed to English Football League match

‘It shows that there is a real opportunity to young girls,’ says the 37-year-old, who takes charge of Harrowgate v Port Vale on Easter Monday.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Mar 2021, 3:25 PM
11 minutes ago 115 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5396030
37-year-old official Rebecca Welch.
Image: PA
37-year-old official Rebecca Welch.
37-year-old official Rebecca Welch.
Image: PA

REBECCA WELCH HOPES she can be an inspiration to other women after becoming the first female referee appointed to take charge of an English Football League game.

The 37-year-old, from Washington in Durham, is set to take charge of the League Two clash between Harrogate and Port Vale on Easter Monday.

Welch has officiated seven National League games this season, but will create history by refereeing the match at the EnviroVent Stadium next week.

“Initially I wasn’t really aware of being appointed as the first female referee,” she said on the EFL’s official website.

“I was just given the appointment and I was over the moon but, when you kind of reflect on it, you think you’re the first woman ever to do this, so I’m extremely proud and my family’s extremely proud as well.

“I do think it’s important to show that women who are in the top 1% of their category can proceed to the next level so it definitely makes others down the pyramid look up and know that they can achieve the same.

“It shows that there is a real opportunity to young girls who are wondering to take the whistle or are already referees, they can aspire to be an EFL referee or like Sian Massey-Ellis operating in the Premier League.

“I’m really proud of it because my journey as a referee, I started with not really having any aspirations to be doing things like this interview.

“In the last 10 years I’ve put a lot of hard work and commitment in and I’ve reaped the rewards from that by getting promoted.

“But I’d never seen myself as a trailblazer until the last year, where I’ve started to accept it because I think it’s important that people who are fortunate enough to be in my position or similar can show people that this can be done.”

Amy Fearn was the first woman to referee an EFL game as she came on as an injury replacement in the 2010 Championship game between Coventry and Nottingham Forest.

But Welch is the first to be given a game from the off and she said she was surprised when she found out the news on Saturday.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

She added: “It was a shock. I was on my way back from a game and I got a phone call from Mike Jones (PGMOL national group director) and my initial response was, ‘Oh what have I done?’

“But I’m really excited and this is what I’ve been working towards. To be given this opportunity to work in the EFL is amazing for me.”

Welch was in charge of Saturday’s National League game between King’s Lynn and Eastleigh and has dished out 31 yellow cards and one red in her seven games of the fifth-tier competition.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie