Bohs and Ireland U19 goalkeeper to join Newcastle this summer

BOHEMIANS HAVE CONFIRMED that teenage goalkeeper Reece Byrne will join Premier League side Newcastle United this summer for an undisclosed fee.

Byrne, 18, will depart, having helped the Bohs U19s to Enda McGuill Cup success last year and having made his first-team debut against Dundalk last October.

He also featured for the Ireland U19s in their Uefa European Championships qualifying campaign.

“It’s a fantastic move for the boy,” Bohs manager Declan Devine said. “It’s not every day you get the chance to sign for a giant in the Premier League and that’s what Newcastle are.

“When I came in I gave him his first-team debut against Dundalk and I thought he did very well. This is the next step for him. He wants to get across to England and play at the highest level he can.

“His development is a testament to the academy staff and what they have done with him over the last number of years and providing him with the platform to go on and play first-team football. They deserve enormous credit.

“We will all look on with great interest to see how his career progresses.”

“We are delighted for Reece and wish him every success with the move,” Bohemians Head of Academy Craig Sexton added.

“He has shown what he is capable of, performing really well at U19 level both for the club and for his country, to the point that he was given an opportunity in the first team. He has great ability to push on now, and his development is a testament to the hard work of the coaches working in our academy.”