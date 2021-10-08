Idah and Knight emerge as doubts for Azerbaijan clash

ADAM IDAH AND Jason Knight have emerged as doubts for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Both players missed training last night and are confined to their hotel rooms with a fever. They have returned negative Covid tests and their fitness will be assessed tonight, before the FAI submit tomorrow’s matchday squad to Uefa.

“It’s probably just from the travel, Adam Idah first had a high temperature and was confined to his room and then Jason Knight – he’s tough as anything, Jason – he has a very high temperature and is unwell”, said Stephen Kenny. We have to see whether they are well enough to train today.

“They are still confined to their rooms at the moment, Adam is maybe further down the line than Jason.

“It’s probably an old-fashioned travel thing.

These are things you can’t control, but we have a good squad.”

Knight missed last month’s triple-header against Portugal, Azerbaijan, and Serbia with an ankle injury sustained in a training ground tackle with his manager Wayne Rooney, whereas Idah led the line for Ireland in all three games, picking up the man of the match award in the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan.

Ireland are already without captain Seamus Coleman for Saturday’s game, while Ryan Manning has withdrawn with an ankle problem. Jayson Molumby and Alan Browne are unavailable through suspension.