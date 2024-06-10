Advertisement
Rhasidat Adeleke after the race. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
'I wanted gold and I got silver - I can't complain'

Rhasidat Adeleke admitted she was disappointed to miss out on gold but focused on the positives after the women’s 400m final in Rome.
9.24pm, 10 Jun 2024
Gavin Cooney

RHASIDAT ADELEKE SLOUGHED off the initial disappointment of missing out on gold in tonight’s 400m European final to toast her silver medal and accentuate the positives ahead of the Paris Olympics. 

Adeleke was pipped to gold by Poland’s Natalia Kaczmarek, but crossed in a new personal best of 49.07. Kaczmarek finished in 48.98, a world leading time. 

Afterwards, Adeleke confirmed her primary focus is the Paris Olympics: and this competition was the first solo 400m event she has run this year. 

“When I crossed the line and realised I finished second, I was a bit devastated”, Adeleke told RTÉ’s David Gillick. “I really wanted it but my coach said, we have been training through this competition and to run a PB, 49.07, it’s my first 400m competition of the year, I am really excited.

“My coach said: whatever we can do here we will do. But hopefully by the time of Paris I will be where I need to be.” 

On the race itself, Adeleke said the gap midway through was slightly larger than she liked, which meant going full tilt slightly earlier than was ideal. She also admitted to feeling the fatigue of the week: Adeleke ran the 400m semi-final yesterday having played her part in Ireland’s stunning mixed relay gold on Friday night.

“I just tried to stick with the pace, I wanted to make sure I was always in contention. Around 200 there was a bigger gap than I like so I started to move, maybe too early, maybe I should have waited a bit.

“That was my third round of the competition. The mixed relay, I felt it the next day, then I had the heats, my legs were a bit heavy. I wanted gold, I got silver, I can’t complain.”

Another of Ireland’s mixed relay stars, Sharlene Mawdsley, finished eighth in the final, in a time of 51.59. 

“I just gave up completely in the last 50, there was a lot going on around me, a bit of a lack of concentration”, she told RTÉ. 

“Delighted to see Rhasidat got the silver. I always want a bit more, of course. I am happy to have got into that final but you always reach for a bit more than you’re capable of. When the girl came up on the inside of me I was a bit shocked, so I have a lot to learn from that race.

“I wanted to go out and have no regrets – but a small few, I guess. Hopefully the next time I can do better.” 

