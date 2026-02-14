The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Rhasidat Adeleke races for the first time in seven months – and sets new Irish 300m record
RHASIDAT ADELEKE TOOK more than a tenth of a second off her Irish 300m record at the Tyson Invitational indoor meeting in Arkansas on Saturday.
Making her return to competitive action for the first time in seven months, Adeleke finished second behind Stacey-Ann Williams of Jamaica, who won in a personal best 35.92 seconds.
Adeleke’s time of 36.30 comfortably improved on her previous best of 36.42.
