Rhasidat Adeleke races for the first time in seven months – and sets new Irish 300m record

RHASIDAT ADELEKE TOOK more than a tenth of a second off her Irish 300m record at the Tyson Invitational indoor meeting in Arkansas on Saturday.

Making her return to competitive action for the first time in seven months, Adeleke finished second behind Stacey-Ann Williams of Jamaica, who won in a personal best 35.92 seconds.

Adeleke’s time of 36.30 comfortably improved on her previous best of 36.42.

🇯🇲Stacey Ann Williams now 3rd in Jamaican history with a 35.92 300m PB and 🇮🇪Rhasidat Adeleke lowers her Irish national record to 36.30! pic.twitter.com/HtHKXVHf0n — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) February 14, 2026