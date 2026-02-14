More Stories
Rhasidat Adeleke returned to action on Saturday (file photo). Alamy Stock Photo
Athletics

Rhasidat Adeleke races for the first time in seven months – and sets new Irish 300m record

Adeleke finishes second in Arkansas behind Jamaica’s Stacey-Ann Williams.
10.48pm, 14 Feb 2026

RHASIDAT ADELEKE TOOK more than a tenth of a second off her Irish 300m record at the Tyson Invitational indoor meeting in Arkansas on Saturday.

Making her return to competitive action for the first time in seven months, Adeleke finished second behind Stacey-Ann Williams of Jamaica, who won in a personal best 35.92 seconds.

Adeleke’s time of 36.30 comfortably improved on her previous best of 36.42.

