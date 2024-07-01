Ireland assistant coach leaves role, England set to be without injured Lauren James

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND women’s national team assistant coach Rhys Carr has left his role after just five months with Eileen Gleeson’s side.

The Welshman shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, last night, having also announced his decision to depart Wolves for a new challenge at Coventry City.

“Unfortunately, I’ve also had to make the difficult decision to leave my assistant coach role with the Ireland WNT also,” Carr wrote.

“In the short time I’ve been there I’ve had the fortune to work with an amazing group of staff as well as a group of players pushing new limits and leaving an incredible legacy for their sport in their country. I wish Eileen and the girls the very best of luck for the rest of the qualifiers and beyond.”

Colin Healy and Emma Byrne are Gleeson’s other assistant coaches.

New season, new challenges ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/r0Y3XgMC58 — Rhys Carr (@RhysCarr86) June 30, 2024

Carr joined the set-up in February ahead of the friendly double-header against Italy and Wales. Ireland have since lost to France, England and Sweden (twice) in Euro 2024 qualifying. They round out their group campaign against the Lionesses and France later this month, before attention turns to the play-offs.

England named their training camp squad this afternoon, with Lauren James a headline omission through injury. Ireland are due to announce theirs on Wednesday morning after some players attended a mini-training camp last week.

Mary Earps, who recently confirmed her decision to leave Manchester United, is included in England’s 25-player group despite still struggling with a hip injury picked up against France last month.

The goalkeeper will continue her rehabilitation at a training camp in the Netherlands, along with Niamh Charles.

But James misses out with an injury she picked up playing for Chelsea at the end of the domestic season, with Kayla Rendell and Lotte Wubben-Moy also injured.

Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse receives her first call-up and she will join the group next week, as will Georgia Stanway, who is training with her club Bayern Munich.

Sarina Wiegman’s side play Ireland on Friday 12 July at Carrow Road before travelling to Sweden the following Tuesday. The Girls In Green welcome France to Páirc Uí Chaoimh that night.

- Additional reporting from Press Association