Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Rhys McClenaghan becomes emotional after completing his Olympic final routine.
gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan wins Olympic gold for Ireland

The Co. Down man earned a sensational, career-best score of 15.533 to win his pommel horse final.
5.16pm, 3 Aug 2024
3.6k
30

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN HAS claimed gold for Ireland at the Paris Olympics after winning his pommel horse final.

McClenaghan’s routine was awarded a career-best score of 15.533 by the judges.

The two-time world champion from Co. Down is Ireland’s third gold medallist of these Paris games after swimmer Daniel Wiffen and rowing team Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

McClenaghan’s success in this gymnastics final yielded Ireland’s 14th ever Olympic gold medal and saw him become Ireland’s first ever Olympic medallist in his sport.

McClenaghan was the fourth gymnast to perform his routine in Saturday’s final and overtook then-leader Nariman Kurbanov, whose score of 15.433 was enough for the Kazakh to take silver.

American Stephen Nedoroscik, who earned the joint highest score of the heats alongside McClenaghan, took bronze with 15.300.

Back-to-back Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain finished outside the medal spots in fourth with a score of 15.200.

McClenaghan’s score of 15.533 was a personal best and proved unassailable in what had been billed as one of the most hotly contested finals of the entire Olympic Games.

The Newtownards native increased the difficulty of his routine to 6.6 and earned an 8.9 for his execution, the highest of any of the eight finalists.

McClenaghan, 25, broke into tears as he was presented with his Olympic gold medal.

Author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
30
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie