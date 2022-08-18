Shock as Rhys McClenaghan misses out on European final

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN SURPRISINGLY out on a place in the men’s pommel final at the European Championships in Munich.

McClenaghan, the 2018 European champion, scored 14.200, which left him one spot outside of a place in Sunday’s final. He is first reserve in the unlikely event a competitor withdraws from Sunday’s final.

“In the middle of the routine, on the one handle sequence, I had to improvise kind of a lot”, reflected McClenaghan.

“That takes quite a lot of endurance out of my muscles. It was a little bit of a struggle from there. I had to focus to try and get from start to finish in that routine. There was another leg split in the routine, so again there was more room for the judges to deduct. I was happy I got through, but it wasn’t my best gymnastics.” said Rhys.

Elsewhere, Dominick Cunningham and Daniel Fox secured qualification spots for the World Championships later this year courtesy of their results.

Cunningham ranked 25th in the All-Around event, with his best score on Vault, 14.466.

Fox finished 48th in the All-Around event, with Ewan McAteer placing 55th.