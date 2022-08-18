Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 18 August 2022
Advertisement

Shock as Rhys McClenaghan misses out on European final

McClenaghan missed out on the final by a single place.

By The42 Team Thursday 18 Aug 2022, 9:14 PM
33 minutes ago 1,320 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5843894
A disappointed Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
A disappointed Rhys McClenaghan.
A disappointed Rhys McClenaghan.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO

RHYS MCCLENAGHAN SURPRISINGLY out on a place in the men’s pommel final at the European Championships in Munich. 

McClenaghan, the 2018 European champion, scored 14.200, which left him one spot outside of a place in Sunday’s final. He is first reserve in the unlikely event a competitor withdraws from Sunday’s final. 

“In the middle of the routine, on the one handle sequence, I had to improvise kind of a lot”, reflected McClenaghan.

“That takes quite a lot of endurance out of my muscles. It was a little bit of a struggle from there. I had to focus to try and get from start to finish in that routine. There was another leg split in the routine, so again there was more room for the judges to deduct. I was happy I got through, but it wasn’t my best gymnastics.” said Rhys. 

Elsewhere, Dominick Cunningham and Daniel Fox secured qualification spots for the World Championships later this year courtesy of their results. 

Cunningham ranked 25th in the All-Around event, with his best score on Vault, 14.466. 

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

Fox finished 48th in the All-Around event, with Ewan McAteer placing 55th. 

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie