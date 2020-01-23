This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 January, 2020
Ireland striker Jarrett earns Brighton move

The 25-year-old heads for the WSL after departing Wexford Youths.

By Ben Blake Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 5:44 PM
Jarrett holding up the Albion shirt.
Image: brightonandhovealbion.com
Jarrett holding up the Albion shirt.
Jarrett holding up the Albion shirt.
Image: brightonandhovealbion.com

IRELAND WOMEN’S INTERNATIONAL Rianna Jarrett has agreed a move to Brighton & Hove Albion. 

The 25-year-old, who won Women’s National League (WNL) Player of the Year in 2018 and 2019, leaves Wexford Youths to head to England’s top flight — the Women’s Super League (WSL) — on an initial six-month deal. 

Jarrett is one of the country’s most talented footballers, but had to work her way back from three Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injuries before the age of 21 to shine for both club and country. 

The striker won the treble with Youths in 2018 — scoring 27 times along the way despite fracturing a bone in her foot — and the Wexford native has become an important member of Ireland squad in recent times. 

A move to full-time football is the natural next step in her development. She links up with international team-mate Megan Connolly at Albion, who are currently ninth in the league table after 13 matches. 

rianna-jarrett In action for Ireland. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

“It is great news that we have managed to bring Rianna to the club, as she is someone who will bolster our forward options,” said Brighton manager Hope Powell.

We have kept a close eye on her progress in Ireland, and I know she was very keen to come over to England and prove herself in the Women’s Super League.

“We are all very much looking forward to seeing how she progresses in the months ahead, and cannot wait to start working with her.”

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

