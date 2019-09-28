This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Richmond claim AFL title with stunning 89 point thrashing of GWS Giants

The Tigers cruised to victory in the most one-sided final in over a decade.

By The42 Team Saturday 28 Sep 2019, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 2,139 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4828652
Richmond Tigers celebrate their AFL Grand Final success.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Richmond Tigers celebrate their AFL Grand Final success.
Richmond Tigers celebrate their AFL Grand Final success.
Image: AAP/PA Images

RICHMOND TIGERS CLAIMED their second Premiership title in three years with one of the most dominant AFL Grand Final performances in years, beating Greater Western Sydney Giants by 89 points.

The win saw Richmond claim their 12th title after a comprehensive 17.12 (114) to 3.7 (25) win at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the biggest winning margin in a final since Geelong’s record 119-point win in 2007 over Port Adelaide.

Despite dominating possession Richmond didn’t register their first goal until time-on in the opening term in front of a record crowd of 100,014 supporters.

They went on to score 11 goals in a row shortly before half-time before the Giants finally summoned a reply.

Veteran forward Jack Riewoldt supplied five of their goals while midfielder Dustin Martin chipped in with four.

Marlion Pickett became the first player to make his AFL debut in the Grand Final for 67 years and delivered a dazzling display. The 27-year-old was only recruited four months ago, and seven years ago spent two years in jail.

Martin was awarded the Norm Smith medal for his best on ground performance.

Source: AFL/YouTube

