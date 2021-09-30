Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Thursday 30 September 2021
Advertisement

Conlan loss among 11 fights suspected of being fixed at 2016 Olympics, report finds

‘A system for the manipulation of bouts by officials existed at Rio,’ reads the report, which was investigated by Richard McLaren and his team.

By AFP Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 5:39 PM
17 minutes ago 3,310 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5562349
Ireland's Michael Conlan following his controversial defeat to Vladimir Nikitin of Russia.
Ireland's Michael Conlan following his controversial defeat to Vladimir Nikitin of Russia.
Ireland's Michael Conlan following his controversial defeat to Vladimir Nikitin of Russia.

AS MANY AS 11 boxing matches at the 2016 Rio Olympics were likely corrupted by officials involved in manipulating bouts for money, according to a report by an independent investigation released today. 

“A system for the manipulation of bouts by officials existed at Rio,” said a report by a team led by Canadian lawyer Richard McLaren.

“The seeds of this were sown years before starting from at least the Olympic Games of the 21st century through the events around 2011 and London 2012.”

Among the fights in question is Michael Conlan’s controversial loss to Vladimir Nikitin of Russia in the quarter-final of the bantamweight division. 

Belfast boxer Conlan — going for his second Olympic medal — was outspoken about the result at the time, and he tweeted the AIBA today to say: 

“Lads, I want my medal. Get it sorted and I’ll DM you my address. Thanks, MC.”

The report added that investigators had not been able to ascertain the exact number of tarnished fights, although it could be as high as 11.

AIBA has had a long history of match manipulation and corruption,” the report said.

Ching-Kuo Wu, then-president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), and then-executive director Karim Bouzidi had been complicit in allowing the corruption to happen, it added.

The report pointed fingers at neither boxers nor their entourages, instead unveiling a vast network of “bout manipulation” involving “compliant and complicit” referees and judges acting under “a culture of fear, intimidation and obedience” created by AIBA.

Taiwan’s Wu and Frenchman Bouzidi were, McLaren said, “key actors in organising the field of play to allow the manipulation to flourish”.

In response to the McLaren report, AIBA said it had “noted the findings regarding the Rio 2016 boxing tournament with concern and confirmed that extensive reforms have been implemented to ensure sporting integrity at current AIBA competitions”.

“AIBA hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

We will work to incorporate any helpful recommendations that are made.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“We will also take legal advice with regard to what action is possible against those found to have participated in any manipulation.

“There should be no place in the AIBA family for anyone who has fixed a fight.”

© – AFP, 2021 with reporting from Ben Blake

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie