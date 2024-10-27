Moses Kemei wins Dublin Marathon as Hiko Tonosa takes Irish title

LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
THE IRISH LIFE Dublin Marathon has seen several titles claimed as the annual marathon continues in the capital city today.
Moses Kemei, from Kenya, took home the title of men’s field with a time of 2:08:47. Hiko Tonosa took third place overall and won the title of national champion with a time of 2:09:41.
Sean Frame, who finished with a time of 1:45:13, has won in the wheelchair category of the event.
The women’s field was won by Asmirach Nega of Ethiopia with a time of 2:24:13 – a new course record.
Aa the marathon continues, a number of roads around the capital remain closed off for today’s event, where some notable names are taking part.
Actor and Castleknock native Colin Farrell is running on behalf of Debra, a charity caring for those who have the rare skin condition epidermolysis bullosa. He has raised over half a million euro for the cause so far.
Galway man Ernesto Antonio is also running today on behalf of the Irish Kidney Association on the 25-year anniversary of his life-saving heart transplant. He had doubled his donation goal, as of Friday.
Thousands of people are taking part in the annual race, which kicked off on Leeson Street Lower at 8:45am. pic.twitter.com/qvTZdPzkXP
The race will get underway from 8.45am on Leeson Street Lower. Areas around the starting line could be busy from 7am as lockers for participants’ belongings open early.
Roads along the route in the city centre will reopen in phases between 11am this morning and 8pm this evening. You can view a full timetable of today’s closures here.
Merrion Square South has been closed to all traffic since Friday and will reopen at 2pm tomorrow.
The full race route is as follows:
- Leeson Street Lower
- St Stephen’s Green South
- Cuffe Street
- Kevin Street Lower
- Kevin Street Upper
- Patrick Street
- Nicholas Street
- Christchurch Place
- Lord Edward Street
- Parliament Street
- Essex Quary
- Wood Quay
- Merchants Quay
- Ushers Quay
- James Joyce Bridge
- Blackhall Place
- Stoneybatter Manor Street
- Aughrim Street
- North Circular Road
- North Road
- Spa Road
- Lord’s Walk
- Chesterfield Avenue
- Castleknock Road
- College Road
- Tower Road
- Knockmaroon Road
- Upper Glen Road
- Chapelizod Road
- Chapelizod Bridge
- St Laurence Road
- Sarsfield Road
- Inchicore Road
- South Circular Road
- Dolphins Barn
- Crumlin Road
- Drimnagh Road
- Walkinstown Road
- Cromwellsfort Road
- Kimmage Road
- West Fortfield Road
- Templeogue Road
- Terenure Road
- East Orwell Road
- Orwell Park
- Dartry Road
- Milltown Road
- Clonskeagh Road
- Roebuck Road
- Fosters Avenue
- Stillorgan Road
- UCD Flyover
- Stillorgan Road
- Nutley Lane
- Merrion Road
- Northumberland Road
- Warrington Place
- Mount Street
- Mount Street Upper
Public Transport
As expected, public transport routes have been largely be impacted by today’s event. Irish Rail have also planned a number of line improvement works for this weekend, nationwide. You can view the full list impacted lines here.
Improvement works are taking place along the northern commuter line this weekend, meaning there will be no train services between Dublin Connolly and Dundalk and no DART services between Dublin Connolly and Malahide/Howth either.
There was a temporary closure of the Luas Red Line today during the marathon. No services operated between Heuston and Connolly/The Point from 8.45am to 10.45am as a result.
Red Line services going southbound – towards Tallaght or Saggart from Heuston – will not be impacted. Green Line services will operate as normal for the day.
For Dublin Bus services, a number of diversions will be in place on routes terminating or passing through the city centre until approximately 6pm this evening.
Passengers have been told to expect delays on all services.
There will be no Dublin Bus Nitelink services operating today.
