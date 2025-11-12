More Stories
Rob Edwards has joined Wolves. Nick Potts/PA
FreeThe Gaffer

Edwards confirmed as Wolves boss following €3m+ release deal with Middlesbrough

The 42-year-old has left Middlesbrough to sign a three-and-a-half year deal at Molineux.
2.19pm, 12 Nov 2025

WOLVES HAVE CONFIRMED the appointment of Rob Edwards as their new head coach on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The 42-year-old has left Championship club Middlesbrough and agreed a contract until 2029 with Wanderers after they sacked Vitor Pereira earlier this month.

It is reported Boro will receive around €3.4 million (£3m) in compensation after Edwards only joined them in June on a three-year contract.

Edwards will be hoping he can change the club’s fortunes around after nine defeats from their opening 11 matches has left them sitting eight points adrift of safety in the Premier League.

His first game in charge will come after the international break on November 22 when Wolves play at home to Crystal Palace.

Edwards, who managed Luton in the Premier League, begins a fourth spell at Wolves after making 111 appearances as a player as well as enjoying time as a coach and interim boss.

He will be joined by assistant head coach Harry Watling after the pair worked together at Middlesbrough, with the rest of his backroom staff to be confirmed in the near future.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie