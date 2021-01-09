BE PART OF THE TEAM

Saturday 9 January 2021
Robbie Brady assist helps Burnley avoid FA Cup scare, Big Sam's West Brom shocked by Blackpool

Elsewhere, Leicester hammered Stoke as Sheffield United finally won a game, albeit against Bristol Rovers.

By Gavin Cooney Saturday 9 Jan 2021, 6:00 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

ROBBIE BRADY’S FREE-KICK allowed Matej Vydra of Burnley snatch a 94th-minute equaliser in his side’s FA Cup third round tie with third-tier MK Dons, with Sean Dyche’s Clarets eventually winning 4-3 on penalties. 

Burnley fell behind to Cameron Jerome’s first-half goal, but and Dons held out until stoppage time at the end of the game, when Brady’s set-piece was turned in by Vydra following a goalmouth scramble. Vydra was ironically the only Burnley player to miss in the shootout, with Phil Bardsley’s spot kick the decider. 

Elsewhere, Sam Allardyce’s turbulent start to life with West Brom continued as the Baggies were knocked out on penalties by Blackpool of League One. 

Neither Dara O’Shea nor Callum Robinson were involved from the start – though O’Shea did come off the bench in extra-time – as West Brom were beaten 3-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road. 

Leicester advanced to the fourth round in comfortable fashion as the Premier League high-fliers beat Stoke 4-0 at the bet365 Stadium. James Justin put the Foxes in front with a fine strike in the 34th minute, shortly after Sam Vokes had missed a good chance to give the Championship hosts the lead.

Marc Albrighton doubled the advantage with a 59th-minute finish, Ayoze Perez made it 3-0 with 11 minutes of normal time to go, and Harvey Barnes added a fourth two minutes later.

James McClean played the first 65 minutes of the game for Stoke, with Irish U21 international Nathan Collins an unused substitute. 

Premier League side Fulham had a more testing afternoon against Championship opposition, needing extra-time to see off QPR 2-0 at Loftus Road. Bobby Reid broke the deadlock just before the midway point of extra-time, with Neeskens Kebano doubling the lead a minute later. Irish U21 international Conor Masterson came off the bench and played the extra-time period for QPR.

 

Sheffield United finally won a game this season, beating Bristol Rovers 3-2 away from home. John Egan and David McGoldrick were both involved, with McGoldrick setting up the winning goal for Jayden Bogle. 

Sheffield Wednesday were 2-0 winners away to Exeter, Bournemouth beat Oldham 4-1, while a Swansea City team featuring Irish international Ryan Manning won 2-0 at Stevenage.

FA Cup third round Saturday 3pm results 

Bournemouth 4-1 Oldham 

Blackburn 0-1 Doncaster 

Bristol Rovers 2-3 Sheffield United 

Exeter City 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday 

Stevenage 0-2 Swansea 

Wycombe 4-1 Preston 

Stoke 0-4 Leicester 

QPR 0-2 Fulham

Burnley 1-1 MK Dons (Burnley win 4-3 on pens) 

Blackpool 2-2 West Brom (Blackpool win 3-2 on pens)

